Khloé Kardashian Opens Up About Harrowing Phone Call When Tristan Thompson's Mom Died: 'He Was Screaming'

Khloé Kardashian is recalling the harrowing moment she learned that Tristan Thompson's mother, Andrea Thompson, had died.

In a preview for the season 3 finale of The Kardashians next week, the Kardashian-Jenner clan learns that the former NBA star’s mom died suddenly from a heart attack.

Kris, 67, explained to the cameras that “it’s been a rough week." Echoing her mother's sentiment, Kim, 42, said, “This was just a really, really shocking way to start the new year.”

Crying, the momager imagined what it was like to be in Tristan’s shoes. “All of a sudden, you’re stripped of the caretaker that you had your whole life,” she told her two daughters.

In a confessional interview, Khloé, 39, shared that her ex was “screaming on the phone, trying to tell me that she’s gone.”

A source confirmed to PEOPLE that Andrea had died on Jan. 5 of a heart attack at her home in Toronto. TMZ Sports was the first to report the news.

George Pimentel/Getty

Following her death, Tristan flew to Toronto to be with his family, with ex Khloé joining him to comfort and navigate him through the next few days, according to a source. Khloé was close with Andrea, the source added.

Khloé, Kim and Kris then attended Andrea's funeral in Toronto on Jan. 14, another source confirmed to PEOPLE. A separate source also told PEOPLE that Kris spoke at the funeral services.

"They all want to be there for Tristan," the first source said. "He will always be family. It's a devastating situation for him. They want to do everything they can to support him."

Tristan shares 5-year-old daughter True and a 11-month-old son Tatum with Khloé. (He is also dad to 12-month-old son Theo with Maralee Nichols and 6-year-old son Prince with ex Jordan Craig.)

Instagram/realtristan13

Exactly a month after his mother’s death, Tristan shared a moving post on Instagram, saying he was in the “deepest part of sorrow and grief.”



"Dearest mommy in heaven, it has been one month since you've been gone. I'm in disbelief," he wrote in a lengthy caption alongside a series of snapshots of his mom, including one featuring his three brothers and Khloé.

The Good American founder also mourned the loss of Andrea in an emotional tribute on Instagram. "I have been avoiding this ... Avoiding accepting this is real," she wrote in the lengthy caption.

"This has been one of the toughest times in so many of our lives," continued Khloé. "But at the same time, I feel blessed that I am lucky to have had someone that makes saying goodbye so incredibly difficult. So difficult that I'm choosing not to say goodbye for good because that is something I cannot fathom."

Jerritt Clark/Getty

Kris also posted an emotional tribute to Andrea on Instagram, sharing her "heartbroken" feelings over the "sudden passing."

"You were the most amazing, dedicated, devoted, and selfless mom and such a loving, kind, and fabulous grandmother," she wrote. "What a blessing you were to your family!!! I will miss you Andrea. I will miss your bright spirit and amazing light."

While the Kardashian-Jenner clan has had their ups and downs with Tristan — primarily due to the NBA player's infidelity while he was dating Khloé — the family has shown up for him when he needed it most. Him and Khloé also remain on good terms as they successfully co-parent their children together.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The season 3 finale of The Kardashians airs next Thursday at 12 a.m. ET/9 p.m. PT on Hulu.