Khloé Kardashian Quietly Took in Tristan Thompson and Brother Amari After Vowing 'We Will All Look After Him'

Khloé Kardashian is keeping a promise she made.

In the season finale of The Kardashians, the Good American co-founder, 39, explains the decision behind allowing ex Tristan Thompson and his then 16-year-old little brother Amari, who is "severely disabled," to live with her. The two brothers moved in after the sudden death of their mother Andrea Thompson in January, which led the NBA star to become his brother's legal guardian.

Khloé — who shares son Tatum, 12 months, and daughter True, 5, with the NBA star, 32 — revealed she had taken Tristan and Amari into her home after his roof caved in due to extreme weather conditions.

In a conversation with sister Kim Kardashian and their mother Kris Jenner about the changes, the SKIMS founder, 42, says, "Isn't God just funny how you were so ready to have your year of like, being free and now Tristan had to move in with you, his little brother had to move in with you [and] his roof caved in?"

"My No. 1 slogan I always use: 'You want to make God laugh, tell him your plans,'" she noted, before explaining that, “God does have a plan, and God doesn't want him to be alone right now — and why should he be?”

Later in the scene, Khloé also notes that son Tatum, who celebrates his first birthday on Friday, and Amari have formed a special bond.

"He likes Amari," Khloé said. "They like each other."

Though the former couple were living under one roof and Khloé remained by his side, she denied speculation that the two had reconciled.

“Tristan and I are not back together,” she said, setting the record straight. "I know it's hard for everyone to believe but I love love love Andrea and I love Tristan. I love Amari, and this is what family does. Tristan is the father of my kids.”

“It's just heartbreaking and then to be left with the responsibility of another person as well it's a lot,” she continued, referring to Amari and the responsibility of caring for his special needs now passed onto Tristan.

“I just think this is what family does when s— hits the fan,” she added. “All you have is your family, and Tristan and I are family and we're going to be family for the rest of our lives.”

"I'm grateful I'm strong enough and brave enough to be a support system for someone else who has no other support system right now," she added. "You don't have to treat me right for me to treat you right. It's not the way I was raised."

Khloé vowed to help Tristan with Amari in a heartfelt tribute to Andrea after her death in January, which she shared on Instagram.

"I know you never wanted to leave your boys. They are your entire world. They will learn to live with the hole in their hearts because they are warriors just like their warrior mommy," she wrote, in part.

"Just know, I promise you, Amari will be perfectly ok. We will all look after him, help him and protect him. Your boys will be ok because they have their guardian Angel by their side."

Khloé has also shared her hopes that Tristan will make the best out of this difficult situation in a tribute to him on his birthday in March.

"You are truly the best father, brother & uncle. Your love, attention, silly dances, hugs, carpool rides, bed time rituals, the way u show up for them. All of the above means more than you’ll ever know to your family of littles," she wrote.

"My birthday wish for u is that u continue to crave change, healing, and transformation. Be strong, be kind, be patient, be free. Continue to make your soul and your mommy proud. Happy birthday baby daddy."

On Thursday, Khloe, Tristan and their kids were joined by niece Dream and Kris to celebrate Amari's 17th birthday.

"Someone is 17 today!!!! Happy birthday sweet sweet Amari!!!” she captioned the Instagram post. “We are all so blessed to have been touched by an angel such as you 🩵 you are truly one of God's greatest treasures.”

Tristan shared his own tribute to Amari, writing, "Happy birthday to my sweet baby brother Amari! I love you forever! We Miss you mommy ❤️"

