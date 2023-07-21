Khloé Kardashian Says Son Tatum Is Going to Be 'Huge' as She Reveals He's Wearing Sizes Ahead of His Age

Khloé Kardashian has a growing boy on her hands!

In a scene from the latest episode of The Kardashians, the mom of two is on her way to the People's Choice Awards with mom Kris Jenner, 67, and Malika Haqq, when her bestie comments on how True, 5, is "getting so tall."

"The baby's going to be huge," the Good American co-founder, 39, adds of Tatum, now 11 months, noting the infant was wearing 9-12 month-old-sized clothes at just 4 months old.

"Well he's gorgeous, so he can be all the big he wants to be," Haqq says sweetly.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

In the preview for the finale week's episode of The Kardashians airing next week, Khloé, Kris, and sister Kim Kardashian, 42, are talking when Tristan Thompson, 32, walks into the room with baby Tatum, 11 months.

Unlike previous photos that Khloé has shared, the newborn's face is on full display. Tatum rests in his father's arms and wears a blue onesie.

Hulu

In addition to True and Tatum, Thompson is also dad to sons Theo, 19 months, and Prince Oliver, 6, from previous relationships.

"You just forget how mind-boggling the beginning is, because no one would do it again and again if they remembered how torturous the beginning is," she shares in a confessional.

Earlier in the season, Khloé shared an update about how her work toward bonding with Tatum has gone. "Bonding with the baby has definitely gotten easier," she said.

"I love True's relationship with him, and this is going to be hard," she said of her trip to Milan to support sister Kim. "But travel Khloé is always fun. I'm just worried about having a good time and bringing good energy."

