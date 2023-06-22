Khloé Kardashian Praises Kim for No Longer ‘Relying on’ Ex Kanye West for Style Confidence: She's Come 'So Far'

Kim Kardashian has moved on from her ex Kanye West — and so has her closet.

In Thursday's episode of The Kardashians, Khloé Kardashian shared in a confessional that she's thrilled to see the SKIMS founder, 42, take control of her wardrobe choices again since splitting from West, 46.

Throughout the pair's nearly seven-year marriage, the rapper and former Yeezy designer famously served as his wife's stylist. But now that she and West are longer together, the reality star is boldly forging her own fashion identity.

“Kimberly has come so, so far in her confidence in fashion. She has gone from relying on her ex-husband to now curating her own collaboration with Dolce & Gabbana," Khloé, 38, said in her confessional, after a dinner to celebrate Kim's collection with the Italian fashion house being unveiled at Milan Fashion Week in September.

"But Kim, you have been a fashionista since you’ve been born and you don’t need anybody else,” she added.

For Kim, however, the adjustment to overseeing her own styling wasn't an easy one. In a season 2 episode of The Kardashians, the beauty mogul admitted to having anxiety about suddenly being in charge of her wardrobe. Speaking with her sister Kourtney Kardashian about her ongoing divorce proceedings, Kim said she "got to a point where I would ask [West] for advice for everything — down to what I wear."

"Even now I'm having panic attacks like, what do I wear?" she explained. "In New York — I will say — he styled me all for SNL," she added, shouting out her ex for curating her looks for the October 2021 show, which she notably hosted in a hot pink Balenciaga jumpsuit.

"Then for the Wall Street Journal magazine, I won the innovator award for SKIMS. And I was like, 'How do I wear something that hasn't been pre-vetted first?'" she continued.

"Does it make you nervous? Are you like, 'Is this is a bad outfit?' " Kourtney, 43, asked of the uncertainty.

To accept the WSJ award in November 2021, Kim opted for a brown leather dress from the SKIMS x Fendi collection, completing the look with matching gloves, snakeskin boots and diamond jewelry.

But it didn't help her fledgling fashion confidence that West called her afterwards with some harsh criticism. "He told me my career's over. And then he showed me a picture of Marge Simpson wearing something similar," the KKW Beauty founder told Kourtney.

Later in the episode, Kim searched her closet for inspiration for what she'd wear to the weddings of her friends Paris Hilton and Simon Huck.

"I definitely see what I like, but I've never really been the visionary," she said of her style in a confessional. "Kanye would come in and be like, 'You should do your hair like this. You should do your makeup like this.' That's his love language, it's clothes. I always just trusted in him."

Nearly a year after filing for divorce from the "Praise God" rapper, the star said she was still trying to define her own fashion identity.

"I'm trying to figure out who am I in the fashion world or who am I by myself," she explained at the time. "I was always 'The Kardashians' with my sisters, and then I was 'Kimye.' Like, who is Kim K? That is the jump. How do I get there without Kanye?"

On becoming more confident, she continued, "I'm finally stepping out, like, I can do this."

New episodes of The Kardashians drop on Hulu every Thursday.