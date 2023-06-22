Khloé Kardashian Praises Kim for No Longer ‘Relying on’ Ex Kanye West for Style Confidence: She's Come 'So Far'

On this week's episode of 'The Kardashians,' Khloé tells Kim she's been a fashionista since birth

By
Erin Clack
Erin Clack

Erin Clack is a Senior Writer-Editor for PEOPLE. She has been writing about fashion, parenting and pop culture for more than 15 years.

Published on June 22, 2023 12:10AM EDT
Kim Kardashian West and husband Kanye West leave K.West's Sunday Service At Theatre Des Bouffes Du Nord - Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2020/2021 on March 01, 2020 in Paris, France.
Kanye West and Kim Kardashian. Photo: Marc Piasecki/WireImage

Kim Kardashian has moved on from her ex Kanye West — and so has her closet.

In Thursday's episode of The Kardashians, Khloé Kardashian shared in a confessional that she's thrilled to see the SKIMS founder, 42, take control of her wardrobe choices again since splitting from West, 46.

Throughout the pair's nearly seven-year marriage, the rapper and former Yeezy designer famously served as his wife's stylist. But now that she and West are longer together, the reality star is boldly forging her own fashion identity.

Italian fashion designers Domenico Dolce (R) and Stefano Gabbana acknowledge applause with US media personality Kim Kardashian at the end of the presentation of Dolce & Gabbana's Women's Spring Summer 2023 fashion collection on September 24, 2022 as part of the Fashion Week in Milan. (Photo by Miguel MEDINA / AFP) (Photo by MIGUEL MEDINA/AFP via Getty Images)
From left: Domenico Dolce, Kim Kardashian and Stefano Gabbana. MIGUEL MEDINA/AFP via Getty

“Kimberly has come so, so far in her confidence in fashion. She has gone from relying on her ex-husband to now curating her own collaboration with Dolce & Gabbana," Khloé, 38, said in her confessional, after a dinner to celebrate Kim's collection with the Italian fashion house being unveiled at Milan Fashion Week in September.

"But Kim, you have been a fashionista since you’ve been born and you don’t need anybody else,” she added.

For Kim, however, the adjustment to overseeing her own styling wasn't an easy one. In a season 2 episode of The Kardashians, the beauty mogul admitted to having anxiety about suddenly being in charge of her wardrobe. Speaking with her sister Kourtney Kardashian about her ongoing divorce proceedings, Kim said she "got to a point where I would ask [West] for advice for everything — down to what I wear."

Host Kim Kardashian West during the monologue on Saturday, October 9, 2021
Rosalind O'Connor/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

"Even now I'm having panic attacks like, what do I wear?" she explained. "In New York — I will say — he styled me all for SNL," she added, shouting out her ex for curating her looks for the October 2021 show, which she notably hosted in a hot pink Balenciaga jumpsuit.

"Then for the Wall Street Journal magazine, I won the innovator award for SKIMS. And I was like, 'How do I wear something that hasn't been pre-vetted first?'" she continued.

"Does it make you nervous? Are you like, 'Is this is a bad outfit?' " Kourtney, 43, asked of the uncertainty.

Kim Kardashian West poses with an award during the WSJ. Magazine 2021 Innovator Awards sponsored by Samsung, Harry Winston, and ReÌmy Martin
Kim Kardashian. Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

To accept the WSJ award in November 2021, Kim opted for a brown leather dress from the SKIMS x Fendi collection, completing the look with matching gloves, snakeskin boots and diamond jewelry. 

But it didn't help her fledgling fashion confidence that West called her afterwards with some harsh criticism. "He told me my career's over. And then he showed me a picture of Marge Simpson wearing something similar," the KKW Beauty founder told Kourtney.

Later in the episode, Kim searched her closet for inspiration for what she'd wear to the weddings of her friends Paris Hilton and Simon Huck.

"I definitely see what I like, but I've never really been the visionary," she said of her style in a confessional. "Kanye would come in and be like, 'You should do your hair like this. You should do your makeup like this.' That's his love language, it's clothes. I always just trusted in him."

Nearly a year after filing for divorce from the "Praise God" rapper, the star said she was still trying to define her own fashion identity.

"I'm trying to figure out who am I in the fashion world or who am I by myself," she explained at the time. "I was always 'The Kardashians' with my sisters, and then I was 'Kimye.' Like, who is Kim K? That is the jump. How do I get there without Kanye?"

On becoming more confident, she continued, "I'm finally stepping out, like, I can do this."

New episodes of The Kardashians drop on Hulu every Thursday.

