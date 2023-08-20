Khloé Kardashian Posts Sweet Cuddles Between Daughter True Thompson and Son Tatum on Trampoline

The mom of two captured her kids playing in the rain on her Instagram Stories Sunday

By
Alexis Jones
Alexis Jones
Alexis Jones
Alexis Jones is a writer-reporter at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2022. Her work has previously appeared on Daily Bruin.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 20, 2023 04:32PM EDT
Khloe Kardashian Posts Sweet Cuddles Between Daughter True Thompson and Son Tatum
Photo:

Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

Khloé Kardashian’s kids are enjoying the rain... together!

As Hurricane Hilary passes through southern California Sunday, Kardashian, 39, captured several sweet moments between her 12-month-old son Tatum and daughter True, 5, as they played outside.

The Kardashians star first posted a video on her Instagram Story of baby Tatum crawling through the grass before using a stone ledge to stand up and peer over at the other side. He then picked up some grass and turned around to show his mom what he collected.

Khloe Kardashian Posts Sweet Cuddles Between Daughter True Thompson and Son Tatum

Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

The infant can also be seen crawling on a trampoline while sister True yells “Bounce him!” and then she begins to jump, which he seemed to really enjoy.

The mom of two then shared a snap of True cuddling her baby bro on the trampoline with her pink cast on display after breaking her arm earlier this month.

Khloe Kardashian Posts Sweet Cuddles Between Daughter True Thompson and Son Tatum

Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

With baby Tatum off the trampoline, Kardashian records her daughter dancing and striking poses as disco music plays in the background while rain drops fall from the sky.

Kardashian shares her daughter True and son Tatum with ex Tristan Thompson.

Khloe Kardashian Posts Sweet Cuddles Between Daughter True Thompson and Son Tatum

Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

On Friday, the reality star shared several photos on Instagram posing with her daughter in a field of sunflowers from their recent vacation in Italy, captioning the post, "💙 Tuscany 💙.”

Preceded by solo shots of Kardashian in the field, the Good American co-founder included a snap of her smiling with her arms raised in the air as she stood behind True. Other photos show her holding True in her arms as the 5-year-old flashed a big grin.

A few days earlier, Kardashian showed off a mini-me moment with True as they twinned in matching Dolce & Gabbana floral dresses. The mother-daughter duo held hands and leaned in for an air kiss in one photo and posed on a lakeside dock in another. The carousel is rounded out with a photo of the two paddling in a rowboat.

"🤍L'amor che move il sol e l'altre stelle," Kardashian wrote in her caption, which translates to "'The love that moves the sun and the other stars'🤍."

Before their destination getaway, True has been soaking in some summer fun at home. Earlier this month, Kardashian posted a clip on her Instagram Story that showed True with what appeared to be her cousin Dream, 7, slowly getting into a pool

True and the other little girl waded in the water before both pausing as they approached a slightly deeper part of the pool.

"You going to go first?" True asked, before her pool pal replied, "No you can go first."

The pair then joined hands and went deeper into the pool together. Both girls stepped down into the pool until they were submerged halfway in, letting out some loud shouts of "Waaaaaah!" and a few chuckles.

