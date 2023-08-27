Khloé Kardashian Posts Adorable New Pics of Kids True, 5, and Tatum, 1: 'Mommy's Cubs'

Khloé Kardashian is a doting momma bear!



The Kardashians star, 39, shared adorable photos of her two children, daughter True, 5, and 1-year-old son Tatum, snuggling up together on Instagram on Saturday.

“🐻🐻Mommy’s cubs 🐼🐼,” Kardashian wrote in her caption alongside the cute snaps.

In the first photo, a blonde Kardashian pouted to the camera as a slightly smiling Tatum sat on her lap. True grinned as she sat beside them and had her arms wrapped sweetly around her baby brother.

Kardashian posted sweet snaps of herself with her kids on Instagram. Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

A second photo showed Kardashian and True happily smiling as they leaned their heads against each other’s. Kardashian had her arm around Tatum this time, as the baby boy sat in between them.

“I just can’t handle it!!!!! You with Tristan Jr & Rob Jr.,” sister Kim Kardashian wrote in response, referring to her nephew’s resemblance to his uncle Rob, while singer Chloe Bailey added a heart eyes emoji in the comment section

Selma Blair also weighed in on the cute photos commenting, “Jackpot all around. 🍒🍒🍒.”

“Nope, can’t deal 🥰♥️💕,” Kardashian’s pal Natalie Halcro wrote.

Kardashian shares daughter True and son Tatum with ex Tristan Thomspon.



Last week, the Good American Founder shared more footage of son Tatum — who celebrated his first birthday in July — in a series of videos posted to her Instagram Story.



In the clips, Tatum crawled on a trampoline outdoors and then stood up and held something up to show his mother. Kardashian also shared a photo of daughter True snuggling with Tatum in a sweet moment on the trampoline.

Kardashian announced last year that she had welcomed her son via surrogate. The reality star revealed Tatum’s name in the season three premiere of The Kardashians in May, and opened up later on in the series about her struggling with bonding with her son after the surrogacy.

As well as sharing photos of her kids, Kardashian has been documenting her recent Italian vacation on social media.

Earlier this week, the Hulu star posted selfies with her mom Kris Jenner during their European trip. In one snap shared, Kardashian posed as Jenner, 67, smiled behind her in front of a sunset. Kardashian also posted several chic vacation looks from the Italian trip.