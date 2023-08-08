Khloé Kardashian Poses for Sweet Family Photo with True and Tatum at Baby Boy's First Birthday

Khloé Kardashian is cherishing the special moments as a mom of two.

Posing with son Tatum and daughter True, 5, at the toddler's first birthday party, the Good American co-founder, 39, smiled with her two kids as they played on picnic mats on the grass.

In other photos, the birthday boy spends time with his guests, including big cousins Dream, 6, and North, 10.

Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

The Kardashians star shared all the details of her son Tatum’s party on Friday, as the little one enjoyed a space-themed bash — complete with rocket chairs and starry treats — with friends and family.

“We are here at little...the hunk’s birthday,” Kardashian said as she held baby Tatum in a clip shared on her Instagram Story.

Another video the reality star posted showed a wall of blue and white balloons propped outside on a lawn beside cardboard cut-outs of rockets, while Elton John’s song “Rocket Man” played.

Khloe Kardashian /Instagram

Kardashian wished her son a happy birthday on Instagram by posting a series of adorable photos of Tatum as a baby. Throughout the carousel of photos, Tatum can be seen playing in the bath with True, posing in his first Halloween costume and smiling for the camera.

"Happy birthday, my sweet son!" Kardashian began her caption.

"I am so proud to be your mommy," she continued. "So proud of the love and laughter we have in our house. So proud of your beautiful, gentle, loving, infectious spirit. You light up every single room."