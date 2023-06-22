Khloé Kardashian Opens Up About the Guy Who 'Excited' Her and Helped Take Her Mind Off Tristan Thompson Drama

Khloé Kardashian is ready to get back into the dating scene!

On the latest episode of The Kardashians, Khloé, 38, opened up about the new man that had caught her eye while supporting sister Kim Kardashian at her Dolce & Gabbana fashion show in Milan.

As fans may remember from last week's episode, Kim's plan was to set Khloé up with 365 Days actor Michele Morrone. Once Khloé caught wind of this, she was all in favor — especially if it meant helping her move on from ex Tristan Thompson.

"I think he's super hot. He's like, a man! I love a good man. He's definitely hot and tall and muscular. I could see him like, ugh," she said in a confessional, gesturing as if his arms were around her. "He's so fine."

She added, "I've had a little tough year so I'm excited just to be in a new environment and have new energy."

After Khloé and Michele, 32, sat next to each other at Dolce & Gabbana's spring/summer 2023 Milan Fashion Week show, the Good American founder introduced him to her friends backstage.

"I'm in an arranged marriage, I've heard," Khloé joked to her pals of the set-up before bringing La La Anthony, Natalie Halcro and Olivia Pierson over to meet Michele.

Afterward, a smitten Khloé spoke to friend Steph Shepherd, who had been watching on. "Listen, I don't need your judgment over here," she joked to Steph. "Not my fault that you're engaged! Jealous bitch."

Later on in the episode, after being asked by her glam team if the Italian actor was a "hit or a miss," Khloé asked if they had seen the photo of them that was circulating the internet.

"It's like, everywhere and I don't care 'cause it's so funny," she said of the picture with Michele. "He's, like, kissing my forehead."

In a confessional, Khloé recalled the moment they snapped the photo together. "He was like, 'Can I put my hand on your waist for a photo?' I was like, 'That is so nice that you asked me!' He grabbed the small of my waist, and I was like, 'Yes, daddy!'"

Khloé's glam team then informed her that the photo had been posted on Michele's social media — a move she was stunned by.

"He posted it on his Insta story?! Shut up! I was like, 'How did this get everywhere?'" she said. "I don't mind it, I like the narrative. It's better than the narrative I've been having, but I was dying. I didn't know how this came out!"

In a confessional, Kim joked about the social media hype. "The funniest part is all of the internet thinks they're together," she said. "I had no clue that people really knew who this guy was and are obsessed with him. Khloé probably wants to kill us thinking we fully plotted this. We couldn't have asked for this to go better. Like, truly."

In a separate confessional, Khloé added: "I think that's so cute of Kim that she was plotting and planning to have me hook up with someone here in Milan. Thank you, Keeks."

During last week's episode, Kim set out to help Khloé "get her mojo back in Milan" — thanks to some help from Domenico Dolce. Speaking to her friends ahead of the fashion show, Kim revealed that Domenico was the one who invited Michele to sit next to Khloé.

Providing more "backstory" to the cameras, Kim explained that Michele was put on her radar by Natalie and Olivia.

"Natalie and Olivia, for maybe eight months, have been like, 'You have to watch this [film] on Netflix,'" she said, calling 365 Days "super romantic, hot, [and] sexual."

"He's like, the hottest guy," Kim added of Michele, before declaring to her friends, "Let's fully set this up so Khloé falls in love in Milan ... but she has no idea."

Despite Kim's best efforts, nothing ultimately happened between the Good American mogul and the 365 Days star. After both attended the fashion show and Michele shared the snap of the moment on his Instagram Story, his rep shut down romance rumors in a statement to PEOPLE.

"Dolce and Gabbana asked them to take a photo at the show," the actor's rep told PEOPLE in September. "Michele said she was very nice, and that was the extent of it."

A separate source also told PEOPLE that the Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum had "never met [Michele] before" the event. "She just met him in Milan that night," the insider said. "They are not dating. She has no plans to see him again."

The romance speculation came after Khloé went through a public breakup with on-again, off-again beau, Tristan. The exes share 5-year-old daughter True and welcomed son Tatum last August via surrogate as Tristan, 32, was expecting another child with Maralee Nichols.

Though the pair are no longer together, a source recently told PEOPLE Khloé and Tristan "became very close again after his mom [Andrea] passed away." A separate source said Tristan is "doing everything he can again to try and prove himself — not just to Khloé, but to the whole family. He's also grown closer to Kris [Jenner] after losing his own mom."

Despite that, Khloé previously confirmed on an episode of The Kardashians that she has no desire for a rekindling of their romance.

"Him and I have a great friendship relationship, we get along fine, and for my kids, I will put anything to the side," she said. "What's done is done, so what would I still be holding on to something for? I don’t need to 'punish' him because I'm not getting back with him."

She later noted how "there's still boundaries" and she is "definitely putting my foot down around a lot of things."

"We’ve done this song and dance a handful of times already. I've gotten back with him after a cheating scandal so I don't know if Tristan is under the impression, ‘Oh wow, OK, let's just ride this out and eventually she’ll get back with me,'" she said. "I get why he would think that, so it's my job to set boundaries that my actions show otherwise. I keep it very short and sweet and make sure he knows it's always about the kids because it's so easy to fall back into [habits]. I can't let those old habits easily come into my life. It's just not what I want."

New episodes of The Kardashians drop Thursdays at 12 a.m. ET/9 p.m. PT on Hulu.

