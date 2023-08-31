Khloé Kardashian Officially Changes Son Tatum's Name Over a Year After His Birth

Khloé Kardashian has legally changed the name of her and Tristan Thompson's baby boy.

After learning that the Good American co-founder, 39, initially listed her son Tatum's name as Baby Kardashian on his birth certificate — as she had yet to decide on a moniker at the time — documents obtained by PEOPLE confirm that the two have legally changed his name.

On Thursday, a Los Angeles county judge granted the name change for the now 13-month-old, officially decreeing him Tatum Thompson.

Per California law, new parents can pick whether they'd like their child to have the father's last name, the mother's last name or a combination of both, with whatever the parent chooses being permanent unless a court order dictates otherwise.

Kardashian and Thompson, 32, welcomed their son in July 2022. The pair also share daughter True, 5.

Kardashian announced last year that she had welcomed her son via surrogate. The reality star revealed Tatum’s name in the season three 3 of The Kardashians in May and opened up later on in the series about her struggles with bonding with her son after the surrogacy.

Showing her support for her daughter, mom Kris Jenner told Kardashian that she needed to go easier on herself because she is a doting mom.

"I wish I wasn't so critical of myself," Kardashian said during a confessional, "because I'm very kind to everyone else, I'm just not very kind to myself. But being a mom is truly one of, just the most magical experiences ever."

