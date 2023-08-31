Khloé Kardashian Officially Changes Son Tatum's Name Over a Year After His Birth

Khloé Kardashian was originally undecided on a moniker for her son

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2022. Her work has previously appeared on BuzzFeed, Entertainment Weekly, and LittleThings.
People Editorial Guidelines
Updated on August 31, 2023 03:35PM EDT

Khloé Kardashian has legally changed the name of her and Tristan Thompson's baby boy.

After learning that the Good American co-founder, 39, initially listed her son Tatum's name as Baby Kardashian on his birth certificate — as she had yet to decide on a moniker at the time — documents obtained by PEOPLE confirm that the two have legally changed his name.

On Thursday, a Los Angeles county judge granted the name change for the now 13-month-old, officially decreeing him Tatum Thompson.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. 

Khloe Kardashian

Khloe Kardashian Instagram

Per California law, new parents can pick whether they'd like their child to have the father's last name, the mother's last name or a combination of both, with whatever the parent chooses being permanent unless a court order dictates otherwise.

Kardashian and Thompson, 32, welcomed their son in July 2022. The pair also share daughter True, 5.

Khloe Kardashian Officially Changes Son Tatum's Name Over a Year After His Birth

Khloe Kardashian/Instagram, George Pimentel/Getty

Kardashian announced last year that she had welcomed her son via surrogate. The reality star revealed Tatum’s name in the season three 3 of The Kardashians in May and opened up later on in the series about her struggles with bonding with her son after the surrogacy.

Khloe Kardashian

Khloe Kardashian Instagram

Showing her support for her daughter, mom Kris Jenner told Kardashian that she needed to go easier on herself because she is a doting mom.

"I wish I wasn't so critical of myself," Kardashian said during a confessional, "because I'm very kind to everyone else, I'm just not very kind to myself. But being a mom is truly one of, just the most magical experiences ever."

Related Articles
Khloé Kardashian Gave Fans the First Look At Her Son In Season Two Premiere of 'The Kardashians'
Why Khloé Kardashian Changed Baby Son Tatum's Last Name
Khloe Kardashian Shares New Photo of Her Kids
Khloé Kardashian Posts Adorable New Pics of Kids True, 5, and Tatum, 1: 'Mommy's Cubs'
Khloé Kardashian Shares New Pic of Son Tatum with American Flag-Themed Fruit Platter for Fourth of July
Khloé Kardashian Shares New Photo of Son Tatum with Fourth of July Fruit Platter
tatum thompson face pic
Khloé Kardashian Says Bonding with Son Tatum Has 'Definitely Gotten Easier' After Early Challenges
Tatum, Rob
Khloé Kardashian Reveals Son's Full Face as Kris Jenner Notes He Looks the 'Exact Same' as Son Rob
KhloÃ© Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Pose Together with Pregnant Kourtney Kardashian at Son's Birthday
Khloé Kardashian, Tristan Thompson Pose with Pregnant Kourtney Kardashian at Son Tatum's Birthday
Khloe Kardashian
Khloé Kardashian Says Son Tatum Is Going to Be 'Huge' as She Reveals He's Wearing Sizes Ahead of His Age
Khloe Kardashian
Khloé Kardashian Says Son Was 'Not Able to Keep Anything Down' as Mom Kris Jenner Reflects on Nursing
Did Khloe Kardashian Finally Reveal Her Baby Boys Name During The Kardashians Season 3 Premiere
Khloé Kardashian Admits It's Taken 'Months' to Connect with Son Tatum: 'Still Don't Have a Complete Bond'
khloe kardashian tatum
Khloé Kardashian Says Being a Mom Is a 'Magical Experience' Despite 'Tortuous' Newborn Struggles
Guide to Kardashian-Jenner Grandkids
A Full Guide to the Kardashian-Jenner Grandkids
tatum thompson face pic
Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Share First Look at Baby Tatum's Face on 'The Kardashians'
Khloe Kardashian Amari
Khloé Kardashian Quietly Took in Tristan Thompson and Brother Amari After Vowing 'We Will All Look After Him'
Khloe Kardashian Celebrates Son Tatum's First Birthday With Adorable Space Theme Party
Khloé Kardashian Celebrates Son Tatum's 1st Birthday with Adorable Space-Themed Party
KhloÃ© Kardashian's Son Tatum Enjoys Quality Time with Cousin Dream at His First Birthday Party
Khloé Kardashian's Son Tatum Enjoys Quality Time with Cousin Dream After Celebrating His First Birthday
Andrea Thompson, Tristan Thompson, Kris Jenner and Khloe Kardashian pose for a photo as Remy Martin celebrates Tristan Thompson's Birthday at Beauty & Essex on March 10, 2018 in Los Angeles, California.
Tristan Thompson Says 'I Don't Know What I'd Do' Without Ex Khloé Kardashian's Family After His Mom's Death