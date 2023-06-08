Khloé Kardashian Vows She's 'Not Getting Back' with Tristan Thompson: 'It's My Job to Set Boundaries'

Khloé Kardashian is closing the door on a rekindling with Tristan Thompson.

The Good American founder, 38, set the record straight about her relationship with the NBA player, 32, on Thursday's episode of The Kardashians.

While chatting with mom Kris Jenner, Khloé explained that she and Tristan were on good terms.

"Tristan and I, we always get along great. Him and I have a great friendship relationship, we get along fine, and for my kids, I will put anything to the side," she said. "What's done is done, so what would I still be holding on to something for? I don’t need to 'punish' him because I'm not getting back with him."

Kris pointed out how she came home one day to find Tristan giving their 5-year-old daughter True breakfast, calling the father-daughter moment "really cute."

"Yeah, if I'm not here, when I'm not around, he's here," Khloé told her mom. "I would rather him be here than the nanny."

Still though, Khloé made one thing clear: "There's still boundaries, I'm definitely putting my foot down around a lot of things. No one's just here chilling if there's no kids involved."

In a confessional, Khloé further elaborated on the state of their relationship.

"These boundaries are so important to put into place with Tristan because we’ve done this song and dance a handful of times already," she said. "I've gotten back with him after a cheating scandal so I don't know if Tristan is under the impression, ‘Oh wow, OK, let's just ride this out and eventually she’ll get back with me.’"

"I get why he would think that, so it's my job to set boundaries that my actions show otherwise," she continued. "I keep it very short and sweet and make sure he knows it's always about the kids because it's so easy to fall back into [habits]. I can't let those old habits easily come into my life. It's just not what I want."

In a final note to her mom, Khloé said, "It's always about the kids, and that's what it is. But we’re not just hanging out by ourselves."

Khloé recently slammed fans speculating that she has reconciled with Tristan again after her sister Kim Kardashian was spotted attending his basketball game. She called the narrative "exhausting."

"I suppose you guys will continue the narrative you want regardless of what I say so what's the point," she wrote in a lengthy comment on an Instagram fan page Wednesday. "It's exhausting but I learned people will only understand to the level of their own perception. Most are stuck at believing the lies because it's the narrative they want to fuel. Have fun…."

Khloé then noted that "some things are just as simple as they seem." She said the SKIMS mogul is just a "family member supporting another family member ESPECIALLY during a difficult time in life," seemingly alluding to Tristan losing his mother, Andrea, in January.

"Example….. just how I support Scott and will forever support him. He's my brother," she continued, referencing her bond with sister Kourtney Kardashian's ex Scott Disick. "It's just not on an nba stage. Sad new world, If there's no photos people think it really didn't happen but yes, I see Scott often. Some things really are just as they are. ❤️."

Khloé and Tristan began dating on and off in 2016. It was later revealed in December 2021 that he fathered a child with Maralee Nichols. At the time, a source told PEOPLE that Khloé and Tristan were "together in March" when he conceived before splitting again.

Months later, PEOPLE confirmed the now ex-couple was expecting their second child via surrogate. Their son, Tatum, was born last August.

Though the pair are no longer together, a source recently said Khloé and Tristan "became very close again after his mom [Andrea] passed away." A separate source said Tristan is "doing everything he can again to try and prove himself — not just to Khloé, but to the whole family. He's also grown closer to Kris after losing his own mom."

New episodes of The Kardashians drop Thursdays at 12 a.m. ET/9 p.m. PT on Hulu.