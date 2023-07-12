Khloé Kardashian Shares Photo of Niece 'Dreamy Dream' as She Helps Out at Good American Store

Khloé Kardashian is getting a helping hand from her niece.

On Tuesday, the Kardashians star, 39, shared photos to her Instagram Story of her niece Dream, 6½, visiting her Good American clothing store in Los Angeles. In one photo, Dream stands in front of the store in a purple Champion sweatsuit with her hands in the air.

"Dreamy Dream," Kardashian wrote across the photo.

In another picture, Dream sits on a shelf in the store and smiles for the camera. "She was making sure everything was running smoothly," Khloé wrote.

KhloÃ© Kardashian/Instagram

Last week, Kardashian posted several videos from a sleepover with her daughter True, 5, and Dream. “We are called the fancy girls,” Khloé — who wore a giant faux-fur pink jacket — rapped at the beginning of the first post.

“I have my hot-pink coat. And no it’s not real fur, before you try to talk to me about it. It’s not real fur, you wanna check the tag? Check the tag. I don’t wanna hear any of your nonsense.”

Khloé then called the two girls over. “I’m the fancy girl. We have three fancy girls and we’re not the same," True rapped. "All of us have different names. There’s Dream and Mommy, True and Dream, it could be the best sleepover every time."

In May, Kardashian shared a photo of herself and Dream, where the pair were dressed in matching black outfits. "Dreamy Dream….. such a love 🤍," the reality TV star captioned the snapshot. Her proud brother, and father to Dream, Rob added in the comments section, "My loves 🥰💘😍💙💕."

KhloÃ© Kardashian/Instagram

That same month, True and Dream posed for a series of photos together while wearing matching baby pink outfits. In the first photo, True modeled for the camera while Dream posed with a peace sign. "Cuties!!" Kardashian captioned the post.

In March, a source close to the family told PEOPLE that Kardashian has an especially close relationship with her niece, whom is often photographed with her daughter.

"True and Dream are best friends and love being together and that's the main reason why Khloé's with them so much," the source said. "Aunt Khloé loves to be good to Dream and is always happy to take her. They're very close."