Khloé Kardashian Shares New Photo of Son Tatum with Fourth of July Fruit Platter

Khloé Kardashian is keeping her snacking patriotic!

On Tuesday, the Good American co-founder, 39, shared a new photo of 11-month-old son Tatum sitting beside a fruit platter shaped to resemble the American flag as he celebrated his first Fourth of July.

In the Instagram Story, Tatum is seen eating watermelon and strawberries from the platter, which also features raspberries, blueberries and cream.

Tatum, who Kardashian shares with ex Tristan Thompson, was dressed fittingly for Independence Day in patriotic red swimming trunks and a white sun hat.

In a further glimpse into her celebrations, Kardashian also shared pictures of a ball pit that had been filled with red, white and blue balloons for Tatum.

Khloé Kardashian's son Tatum with a Fourth of July fruit platter. Khloe Kardashian Instagram

Tatum's fruit-eating comes after Kardashian revealed he couldn’t keep anything down in the early months of his life.

"He's good. He's not lactose intolerant but he's not able to keep anything down," Kardashian shared in a recent episode of The Kardashians when her mom Kris Jenner asked how baby Tatum was getting on.

Kardashian also added that her little one was "really struggling" as a result.



Khloe Kardashian shares a photo of her Fourth of July party balloons. Khloe Kardashian Instagram

Jenner, 67, replied, "When he was at my house it was coming up, and I said, 'This is exactly what Kourtney did when she was a baby.' And I had to change her formula three times because I didn't nurse Kourtney."

"That's the problem," Kardashian joked. "That's where this all stems from."

"We don't need to talk about who was breastfed and who wasn't and make me feel like I was a terrible mom," Jenner added. "In those days, you didn't just whip your boob out and feed somebody at a restaurant, so you live and you learn."



Khloe Kardashian with her son Tatum. Khloe Kardashian Instagram

During the show, Kardashian also opened up to her mom about the struggles of surrogacy and how it’s taken her a bit longer to bond with Tatum than it did with her daughter True, 5, who she also shares with her Thompson, 32.

Showing her support for her daughter, Jenner told Kardashian that she needed to go easier on herself because she is a doting mom.

"I wish I wasn't so critical of myself," Kardashian said during a confessional, "because I'm very kind to everyone else, I'm just not very kind to myself. But being a mom is truly one of, just the most magical experiences ever."