Khloé Kardashian Named Her Camel Toe 'Little Kamille' amid Media Attention While She Was 'Chubbier'

Khloé Kardashian has no shame when it comes to how she looks — from head to toe.

In an outtake from Thursday’s episode of The Kardashians, Khloé, 39, shares how she dealt with people commenting on a pretty private part of her life. As the Good American founder reflects on her “chubby” days, she reveals that she took the criticism and embraced it.

“When I was chubbier, so was my little Kamille,” Khloé says, referring to her camel toe. “It's not just me — everyone has their camel toe moments.”

Khloé emphasizes that she didn’t necessarily want to bring more attention to the taboo topic, but it was her way of pushing back against the hate.

“I'm not excited about this, but what are you going to do?” she remarks. “So I took my power back and named her Kamille the Camel for the world to know, because no one is going to f--- with me and embarrass me about something that I can't f------ control.”

Now, Khloé notes that her body is different from how it was a few years back, but she remembered the funny parts of the situation, such as the catchphrase she came up with — “CTC” — which stands for “cover the camel." She reveals it was "like our code word" if the sisters saw paparazzi and needed to warn Khloé to cover up.

“She was really popular for a while,” Khloé jokes, adding, “She's shameless.”

Khloé first introduced the world to Kamille back 2015 in an “OOTD” (outfit of the day) shot posted on her Instagram.

“Today I let Jen and Joyce not only do my hair and make up but I actually let them style me today. And I must say I love what these two ladies created 😻 oh Kamille the camel 🐪🐫 is trying to say hi! I hope she listens today 🙊,” she captioned the photo.

She’s also documented some of Kamille’s most memorable fashion moments on her app. “Ain’t no shame in the camel toe game, LOL,” Khloé wrote. “Mine has a name: Kamille the Camel! She steals the spotlight whenever I wear tight jeans, so I had to count down her top fashion moments!”

Khloé later made sure to update us all on Kamille’s evolution as she started to lose weight in 2016.

“Now that I’ve lost weight, I swear my p— has lost weight too, which I did not know that was an option, but thank God!” she said while clarifying that it is most definitely spelled Kamille with a K, and not a C.

But not everyone in her family loves Kamille as much as Khloé does.

“My sister Kourtney did not appreciate [my camel toe]. So she bought me these things, they’re almost like a maxi pad. I don’t know what they’re really called but it’s to hide your camel toe,” she said. “And it was like falling out of my pants. It was, like, slipping. I was so uncomfortable.”

She continues: “We were doing this trampoline [workout] … [and] I was like this is the worst time to be wearing this thing while I’m jumping up and down. So I had to remove it. I just said, ‘Kamille’s here. She’s at the class too. Get over it.’”