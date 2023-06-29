Khloé Kardashian Teases Kris Jenner After She ‘Tried to Give Me $300’ for In-N-Out Order

“I don’t know how the f--- you have never been to a fast food restaurant," the Good American CEO said to the momager

By
Dayna Haffenden
Dayna Haffenden, Staff Editor
Dayna Haffenden
Dayna Haffenden is a Staff Editor at PEOPLE. She graduated from CUNY Hunter College in 2016 with a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and a minor in Dance. Before joining the team, the New York native worked as a Managing Editor at Complex. When she’s not writing, Dayna enjoys taking Pilates classes and watching old episodes of “Keeping Up With the Kardashians.”
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 29, 2023 10:16PM EDT
Khloe Kardashian, Kris Jenner
khloe/kris. Photo:

Vivien Killilea/Getty; Nicholas Hunt/Getty

Khloé Kardashian is stunned by her mom Kris Jenner’s perception of fast food pricing. 

On Thursday's episode of The Kardashians, Khloé, 39, Kris, 67, and more took a girls’ trip to Las Vegas to see Usher in concert to celebrate Kim Kardashian’s 42nd birthday. However, due to bad weather and turbulence during their private flight, the group was forced to head back to Los Angeles.

As an alternative, they headed to In-N-Out Burger in L.A., where the ladies ordered several meals. The momager then handed a few hundred dollar bills to pay for their food. 

“I don’t know how the f--- you have never been to a fast food restaurant. We don’t need hundreds of dollars,” the Good American founder told her mom.

She then looked at the cameras, saying her mom didn’t have a clue about pricing at the fast food restaurant. “My mom gave me $100 [to pay for cheeseburgers]. She tried to give me $300 — I don’t think she realized how much fast food restaurants are,” the mom of two explained.

Khloe Kardashian and Kris Jenner, winners of The Reality Show of 2021 award for Ã¢ÂÂKeeping Up With the Kardashians,Ã¢ÂÂ pose during the 2021 People's Choice Awards held at Barker Hangar on December 7, 2021 in Santa Monica, California.
khloe/kris.

Christopher Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

This isn’t the first time that the Hulu reality series has made headlines for viral food moments. During a season 2 episode that premiered last October, the SKKN BY KIM founder had trouble ordering a meal at a restaurant in Milan, Italy. 

What is tortellini?” the lawyer-to-be asked the waiter, who compared the pasta to ravioli. “Maybe I’ll get that. Do you have anything that’s not spaghetti? Like, a penne or anything else? I’ll have penne.”

Kim noted in a confessional that she eats what she wants, and doesn’t restrict herself. “Tonight, I have no restrictions for eating. I’m not sure if I’ve ever clarified this, but I’m what I think they call a flexitarian, which is, like, vegan sometimes and just not other times,” she explained. “So YOLO.”

A few months before that, Kendall Jenner addressed her viral food moment of not knowing how to properly cut a cucumber in WSJ. Magazine's Summer Digital issue.

“Let me just say I successfully cut 'The Cucumber,’” the 27-year-old told WSJ. “So if anyone says I cannot cut cucumber, I physically cut the cucumber and I did it tastefully. I didn’t hurt anybody. So I can cut cucumbers.”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

For Halloween that year, Kendall dressed in a cucumber costume, posing with a knife.

The reality star went on to share that she actually spends quite a bit of time in the kitchen, cooking family-favorite dishes — like rice pilaf with herbed chicken and vegetables — for friends.

Related Articles
Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian Asks Waiter 'What Is Tortellini?' While in Italy for Sister Kendall Jenner's Prada Show
Kendall Jenner Teases Her 'Tragic' Cucumber Cutting Skills - for this, are we able to grab a shot of Kendall during Thursday's episode of The Kardashians
Kendall Jenner Defends Viral Cucumber Cutting Moment: 'I Did It Tastefully' and 'Successfully'
Kris Jenner (L) and Kim Kardashian West attend the BoF West Summit at Westfield Century City
Kim Kardashian Says Mom Kris Jenner Had a Vodka ‘Every Day’ to ‘Handle’ 6 Kids
kim kardashian west, kourtney kardashian
Kourtney Kardashian Says Kim's Dolce & Gabbana Show Copied Her Wedding: ‘She Sees It for the Dollar Signs’
KhloÃ© Kardashian Is Left 'Mortified' After Kim and Daughter North Team Up for Love Note Prank
Khloé Kardashian Is Left 'Mortified' After Sister Kim and Daughter North Team Up for Love Note Prank
Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner attend The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City.
Kendall Jenner Didn’t Want to Pose by Her Sisters at the Met Gala Because She’s Too Tall
Kendall Jenner for Wall Street Journal
Kendall Jenner on Breaking Out from the ‘Umbrella of the Kardashian Sisters’ and Making a Name for Herself in Fashion
Kris Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, and Kim Kardashian
Kris Jenner Reveals Her Mom Tip for Dealing with Daughter Drama: 'Try to Stay Neutral'
Kendall Jenner Says Relationship with Sister Kylie 'Grew A Lot' After She Gave Birth to Stormi: 'She Had a Bigger Purpose'
Kendall Jenner Says Relationship with Sister Kylie 'Grew a Lot' After She Gave Birth to Stormi
khloe kardashian tatum
Khloé Kardashian Says Being a Mom Is a 'Magical Experience' Despite 'Tortuous' Newborn Struggles
Did Khloe Kardashian Finally Reveal Her Baby Boys Name During The Kardashians Season 3 Premiere
Khloé Kardashian Admits It's Taken 'Months' to Connect with Son Tatum: 'Still Don't Have a Complete Bond'
Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian Thinks She'd Be 'Working at Macy's' If She 'Didn't Take That Road' Towards Fame
Kris Jenner
Kris Jenner Shoulders the 'Blame' for Her Kids' Perfectionism: 'Everything Is My Fault'
Take a Break: Kardashian-Jenner Momager
James Corden Spends the Day Working as the Kardashians' Assistant to Hilarious Results — Watch
Plant-Based meal of Roasted butternut squash pumpkin with rice tabbouleh, lemon tahini dressing and fresh herbs
The Best Plant-Based Meal Delivery Services for Veggie-Forward Dining
The Kardashians | Season 3 Official Trailer | Hulu
'The Kardashians' Shows Kim Kardashian Facing a 'Livid' Sister and Sobbing amid Relationship Tumult