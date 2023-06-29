Khloé Kardashian Teases Kris Jenner After She ‘Tried to Give Me $300’ for In-N-Out Order

Khloé Kardashian is stunned by her mom Kris Jenner’s perception of fast food pricing.

On Thursday's episode of The Kardashians, Khloé, 39, Kris, 67, and more took a girls’ trip to Las Vegas to see Usher in concert to celebrate Kim Kardashian’s 42nd birthday. However, due to bad weather and turbulence during their private flight, the group was forced to head back to Los Angeles.

As an alternative, they headed to In-N-Out Burger in L.A., where the ladies ordered several meals. The momager then handed a few hundred dollar bills to pay for their food.

“I don’t know how the f--- you have never been to a fast food restaurant. We don’t need hundreds of dollars,” the Good American founder told her mom.

She then looked at the cameras, saying her mom didn’t have a clue about pricing at the fast food restaurant. “My mom gave me $100 [to pay for cheeseburgers]. She tried to give me $300 — I don’t think she realized how much fast food restaurants are,” the mom of two explained.

khloe/kris. Christopher Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

This isn’t the first time that the Hulu reality series has made headlines for viral food moments. During a season 2 episode that premiered last October, the SKKN BY KIM founder had trouble ordering a meal at a restaurant in Milan, Italy.

“What is tortellini?” the lawyer-to-be asked the waiter, who compared the pasta to ravioli. “Maybe I’ll get that. Do you have anything that’s not spaghetti? Like, a penne or anything else? I’ll have penne.”

Kim noted in a confessional that she eats what she wants, and doesn’t restrict herself. “Tonight, I have no restrictions for eating. I’m not sure if I’ve ever clarified this, but I’m what I think they call a flexitarian, which is, like, vegan sometimes and just not other times,” she explained. “So YOLO.”

A few months before that, Kendall Jenner addressed her viral food moment of not knowing how to properly cut a cucumber in WSJ. Magazine's Summer Digital issue.

“Let me just say I successfully cut 'The Cucumber,’” the 27-year-old told WSJ. “So if anyone says I cannot cut cucumber, I physically cut the cucumber and I did it tastefully. I didn’t hurt anybody. So I can cut cucumbers.”

For Halloween that year, Kendall dressed in a cucumber costume, posing with a knife.

The reality star went on to share that she actually spends quite a bit of time in the kitchen, cooking family-favorite dishes — like rice pilaf with herbed chicken and vegetables — for friends.