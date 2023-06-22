Khloé Kardashian has no shame about her true reality — or leveraging it to make her dates "uncomfortable."

During Thursday's episode of The Kardashians, the Good American founder, 38, joked about the drama in her life, from her on-again, off-again relationship with Tristan Thompson to her previous marriage to Lamar Odom and her former stepfather, Caitlyn Jenner, transitioning to a female.

The moment happened as Khloé was talking to her glam team about how she sat next to 365 Days actor Michele Morrone at the Dolce & Gabbana Milan Fashion Week show. Though Khloé knew him as an actor, she was surprised to learn that Michele, 32, is also a model for the brand.

"We're sitting at the show... and he's like, 'Do you like Dolce and Gabbana?' and I said, 'I do, do you like Dolce?'" Khloé recalled. "And he's like, 'Yeah, it's always been a dream of mine, since I was a kid, to model for them and now I'm the face of Dolce.'"

Khloé joked about her lack of knowledge, admitting she doesn't "know who anyone is" and added of Michele: "He's a very handsome man but I had no idea who he was."

Michele Morrone and Khloé Kardashian. Daniele Venturelli/WireImage; SHEIN X 100K Challenge 2021/Getty

The duo continued talking during the show and bonded over the fact they each had two kids. But when Michele pointed out that Khloé "looks great" after having her "infant" son, she wasn't shy to set the record straight.

"I was like, 'Oh, I didn't birth the baby. It's a surrogate.' He's like, 'Oh, how's that?' I go, 'It's so f---ing weird,'" Khloé recounted. "He was like, 'Oh, my God, I love you because you're so not PC [politically correct].' I go, 'Oh, no. Not at all.' He thinks I'm nuts."

She then added: "It's too easy to make people uncomfortable. 'So how's your dad?' Which one? One's dead, and one turned into a girl. 'Why don't you get a divorce?' Oh, found him in a brothel. I can go on and on ... You can't come up with better than what the truth is."

As Khloé suggested, her life has been full of ups and downs.

Her parents, Kris Jenner and Robert Kardashian Sr., were married for 13 years until their divorce in March 1991. In September 2003, just two months after he was diagnosed with esophageal cancer, Robert Sr. — who was O.J. Simpson's defense attorney — died at the age of 59.

Kris eventually went on to marry Caitlyn Jenner, but their divorce was finalized in 2015 — the same year that Caitlyn came out as a transgender woman and transitioned from male to female.

Khloé Kardashian and Lamar Odom. Dimitrios Kambouris/E/NBCU

As for her love life, Khloé married Lamar in 2009 after only one month of dating. They called it quits in 2013, though the Good American mogul didn't officially file for divorce until 2015 because of his near-fatal overdose in a Las Vegas brothel. Their separation was finalized in 2016.

Khloé then began dating Tristan on and off in 2016, with their romance heavily overshadowed by his cheating scandals. Most recently, it was revealed in December 2021 that he fathered a child with Maralee Nichols while he was still together with Khloé.

After their split, PEOPLE confirmed the ex-couple, who share 5-year-old daughter True, was expecting their second child via surrogate. Their son, Tatum, was born last August.

Though the pair are no longer together, a source recently said Khloé and Tristan "became very close again after his mom [Andrea] passed away." A separate source said Tristan is "doing everything he can again to try and prove himself — not just to Khloé, but to the whole family."

"He's also grown closer to Kris after losing his own mom," the insider added.

Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson. Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage; George Pimentel/Getty

Despite that, Khloé previously shared on an episode of The Kardashians that she has no desire for a rekindling of their romance.

"Him and I have a great friendship relationship, we get along fine, and for my kids, I will put anything to the side," she said. "What's done is done, so what would I still be holding on to something for? I don’t need to 'punish' him because I'm not getting back with him."

She also noted that "there's still boundaries" between them and that she is "definitely putting my foot down around a lot of things."

"We’ve done this song and dance a handful of times already. I've gotten back with him after a cheating scandal so I don't know if Tristan is under the impression, 'Oh wow, OK, let's just ride this out and eventually she’ll get back with me,'" she said. "I get why he would think that, so it's my job to set boundaries that my actions show otherwise. I keep it very short and sweet and make sure he knows it's always about the kids because it's so easy to fall back into [habits]. I can't let those old habits easily come into my life. It's just not what I want."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

New episodes of The Kardashians drop Thursdays at 12 a.m. ET/9 p.m. PT on Hulu.

