Khloé Kardashian Says Son Was 'Not Able to Keep Anything Down' as Mom Kris Jenner Reflects on Nursing

Khloé Kardashian has a tricky eater on her hands.

On the latest episode of The Kardashians, the Good American co-founder, 38, talked to mom Kris Jenner about the latest family happenings when the momager asked about baby Tatum.

"He's good. He's not lactose intolerant but he's not able to keep anything down," Kardashian shared, adding the little one was "really struggling."



Khloé Kardashian and son Tatum. Hulu

"When he was at my house it was coming up, and I said, 'This is exactly what Kourtney did when she was a baby.' And I had to change her formula three times because I didn't nurse Kourtney."

"That's the problem," Kardashian joked. "That's where this all stems from."

"We don't need to talk about who was breastfed and who wasn't and make me feel like I was a terrible mom," Jenner said. "In those days, you didn't just whip your boob out and feed somebody at a restaurant, so you live and you learn."



Khloe Kardashian Instagram

In another recent episode of The Kardashians, Kardashian — who is also mom to daughter True, 5, with ex Tristan Thompson — opened up to her mom about some of the struggles she faced with Tatum during his first few months.

"The first couple months are really wild," she said with a laugh. "He sleeps until 4 a.m. every night right now and that's just a godsend because the beginning is really crazy."

"You just forget how mind-boggling the beginning is, because no one would do it again and again if they remembered how torturous the beginning is," she shared in a confessional.

Jenner then talked with Kardashian about the struggles of surrogacy, and how it's taken a bit longer for Kardashian to bond with Tatum than it did with her daughter True. Jenner told Kardashian that she needs to go easier on herself because every time she's over, the mom of two is doting on her kids.

"I wish I wasn't so critical of myself," Kardashian said as the episode cut to a confessional, "because I'm very kind to everyone else, I'm just not very kind to myself. But being a mom is truly one of, just the most magical experiences ever."

