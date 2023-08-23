Khloé Kardashian Poses with Mom Kris Jenner During Italy Vacation: 'Me and My Favorite Girl'

The "Kardashians" stars posed amid a lush landscape in the European country, as seen in a pair of selfies posted to Instagram Tuesday evening

By
Gabrielle Rockson
Profile picture
Gabrielle Rockson
Published on August 23, 2023 09:46AM EDT
Khloe Kardashian Kris Jenner Instagram 08 22 23
Khloé Kardashian and Kris Jenner in Italy. Photo:

Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

Khloé Kardashian is vacationing with her “favorite girl"!

The Kardashians star, 39, has been sharing  some stunning photos of her recent Italian vacation. On her Instagram page on Tuesday, Kardashian posted a pair of selfies with her mom Kris Jenner

In the first snap, Kardashian could be seen pouting at the camera, while Jenner, 67, beamed behind her daughter.

The second photo showcased the pair resting their heads together as Jenner took her turn pouting and Kardashian displayed a smile.

Khloe Kardashian Kris Jenner instagram vacaction 08 22 23
Khloé Kardashian and Kris Jenner in Italy.

Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

Kardashian rocked a white, long-sleeved, off-the-shoulder dress and dainty jewelry as she wore her long blonde locks styled in a middle part, with one side behind an ear.

Momager Jenner was also dressed to impress in a red-and-cream floral-patterned dress and large gold hoop earrings, sporting her signature short hairstyle.

“🤍Me and my favorite girl 🤍”, Kardashian’s caption read.

In the comments section, many fans couldn’t help but rave about the mother-daughter duo. “I love the bond all your family has,” one user said. “It all begins with our Mamas.”

“Twinsss,” another added, while a third person said, “You’re so cute guys.”

Kardashian’s recent post comes after she shared an adorable carousel of photos of her twinning with 5-year-old daughter True.

In the snap posted to the Good American mogul's Instagram grid, the pair looked gorgeous in matching Dolce & Gabbana floral dresses.

The first two photos showcased the mother and daughter holding each other's hands while leaning in for an air kiss. Both accessorizing, Kardashian rocked black sunglasses while True wore dark lenses with a stylish red frame.

“L'amor che move il sol e l'altre stelle, ‘The love that moves the sun and the other stars,' " the mother of two wrote in her caption.

