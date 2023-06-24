Khloé Kardashian Receives 'Humongous' Flower Arrangement Ahead of Her Birthday: 'Feed Me, Seymour'

The reality star, who turns 39 on Tuesday, showed off her bounty of birthday blooms on Instagram

By
Alexis Jones
Alexis Jones is a writer-reporter at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2022. Her work has previously appeared on Daily Bruin.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 24, 2023 01:55PM EDT
Khloe Kardahsian Receives Huge Early Birthday Flowers: âFeed Me SeymourâÂ 
Khloé Kardashian. Photo:

Kevin Mazur/WireImage, Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

Khloé Kardashian’s birthday is already in full bloom!

The Kardashians star shared photos on her Instagram Story Friday of a “humongous” flower arrangement she received ahead of her 39th birthday on Tuesday from floral and event designer Taleen Vartanian.

Showing off the gorgeous blooms, she made a witty reference to the 1982 musical Little Shop of Horrors, which follows a flower shop worker named Seymour who discovers a new breed of carnivorous plant.

“This is humongous!! Wow!!! Feed me, Seymour,” she jokingly wrote over a photo of a massive round arrangement of multicolored flowers.

The reality star also showed off more birthday blooms sent to her by athleisure brand Fabletics.

“Oh my goodness, the birthday celebrations are starting early!” she wrote below a pic of a large vase of pink and white roses in an earlier snap.

“Thank you so much, Ginger and Don @fabletics. I am so overwhelmed with this arrangement,” she continued.

Khloe Kardashian Receives Huge Early Birthday Flowers

Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

Another Instagram Story update offered a closer look at a large letter "K" arrangement — spotted in the background of her previous post — adorned with mostly pink roses.

“Wow @jadorelesfieurs this is stunning!!!! I am so thankful,” the mom of two wrote.

Khloe Kardahsian Receives Huge Early Birthday Flowers: âFeed Me SeymourâÂ 
Khloé Kardashian's birthday flower arrangement.

Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

It seems Vartanian wasn't done spoiling Kardashian after the massive round arrangement. The designer's floral company, Leota, also sent the reality star two other arrangements.

“This is a lavender heaven!!! Wow! Thank you so much, Taleen,” she wrote on a photo of a display featuring several shades of purple blooms.

Khloe Kardashian Receives Huge Early Birthday Flowers

Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

The third arrangement crafted by Vartanian featured vivid blue roses and pale hydrangeas.

Khloe Kardashian Receives Huge Early Birthday Flowers

Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

Kardashian’s early birthday celebration continued on Saturday with the opening of the first store for her all-inclusive clothing brand Good American in the Westfield Century City Shopping Center in Los Angeles. The denim designer was joined by her mom Kris Jenner and co-founder Emma Grede at the opening, where she gave an inside look at the new shop.

Kardashian also posed for photos, dressed in a denim bra top, ripped-front jeans and matching pointy-toe shoes. She accessorized with blue-tinted sunglasses and a silver cross necklace and wore her platinum locks in loose waves.

"We are SO excited to announce our first flagship store is officially open for business!" Good American said in an Instagram post celebrating the opening. "This milestone marks an exciting chapter in our journey, as we bring our unique and inclusive brand experience to @westfieldcenturycity."

