Khloé Kardashian Hoped to Be 'Free' of Tristan Thompson Before His Mom's Death — but Supported Him as 'Family'

Khloé Kardashian is reflecting on how the death of ex Tristan Thompson’s mother, Andrea, has impacted her relationship with her children’s father.

On Thursday’s season 3 finale of The Kardashians, the 39-year-old Good American founder — who shares daughter True, 5, and son Tatum, 11 months — with the NBA star, 32 — revealed she had taken Tristan and his brother Amari, 16, into her home after his roof caved in due to extreme weather conditions shortly after the sudden death of his mother.



Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian. Jerritt Clark/Getty

Khloé recalled the tumultuous year she had, which included learning about Tristan’s second cheating scandal when he fathered a child with Maralee Nichols. At the time, the basketball player committed to conceiving their second baby via surrogate with his affair unbeknownst to Khloé.

“Isn't God just funny how you were so ready to have your year of like, being free and now Tristan had to move in with you, his little brother had to move in with you [and] his roof caved in?” Kim Kardashian asked during a sit down conversation with Khloé and their mother Kris Jenner. “What are the chances? You can't leave him.”

"My No. 1 slogan I always use: 'You want to make God laugh, tell him your plans,'" she noted, before explaining that, “God does have a plan, and God doesn't want him to be alone right now — and why should he be?”

Though the former couple were living under one roof and Khloé remained by his side, she denied speculation that the two had reconciled.

“Tristan and I are not back together,” she said, setting the record straight. "I know it's hard for everyone to believe but I love love love Andrea and I love Tristan. I love Amari, and this is what family does. Tristan is the father of my kids.”



Tristan Thompson and his Mother Andrea Thompson. George Pimentel/Getty

Khloé also recalled her own experiences with losing her father Robert Kardashian at a young age. While describing him as a "fairy tale parent," she admitted she couldn’t “wrap my head around losing my mom” and noted the close relationship Tristan had with Andrea.

“It's just heartbreaking and then to be left with the responsibility of another person as well it's a lot,” she continued, referring to Amari and the responsibility of caring for his special needs now passed onto Tristan.

“I just think this is what family does when s— hits the fan,” she added. “All you have is your family, and Tristan and I are family and we're going to be family for the rest of our lives.”



Khloe Kardashian and Andrea Thompson. Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

Back in January, Khloé shared her grief in an emotional tribute posted on Instagram following Andrea’s death, who suffered a heart attack and died in her home in Toronto.

"I have been avoiding this ... Avoiding accepting this is real," she wrote in the lengthy caption.

"This has been one of the toughest times in so many of our lives," she continued. "But at the same time, I feel blessed that I am lucky to have had someone that makes saying goodbye so incredibly difficult. So difficult that I'm choosing not to say goodbye for good because that is something I cannot fathom."

"I'm choosing to say, that until I see you again in Heaven, I miss you and I will continue to miss you more and more every single day," the reality star said.

All three seasons of The Kardashians are now available to stream on Hulu.