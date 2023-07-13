Khloé Kardashian Sees No Path Forward with Blac Chyna: It's 'Hard' to Create One 'When They Sue You'

Khloé Kardashian does not expect to mend her relationship with Blac Chyna.

On Thursday's episode of The Kardashians, Khloé, 39, made it clear that she sees no future relationship with her brother Rob Kardashian's ex-fiancée, especially after the model sued the Kardashian-Jenner family for defamation in 2017.

While raving about her brother's parenting of 6-year-old daughter Dream — whom he shares with Chyna, 35 — Khloé said in a confessional interview: "I do not have a relationship with Dream’s mom. It's hard to have a relationship with someone when they sue you for hundreds of millions of dollars."

Rob, 36, and Chyna were first linked in January 2016. After getting engaged and welcoming Dream, the pair split for good in 2017.

In October of that year, Chyna sued Kris Jenner and daughters Khloé, Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner for intentional interference with her contract at E! in regards to the former reality series Rob & Chyna. The lawsuit came after Rob leaked nude photos of Chyna on Instagram. Amid his social media rampage, Rob also accused Chyna of drug abuse, alcohol abuse and infidelity.

Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna at the Sky Beach Club at the Tropicana Las Vegas on May 28, 2016 in Las Vegas. Gabe Ginsberg/Getty

Chyna claimed this incident and the family's influence over E! probably resulted in Rob & Chyna's cancellation, despite reports of it being renewed for a second season. Because of this, her legal team argued that Chyna has likely missed out on millions of earned dollars from related appearances and social media posts.

Kim, 42, was eventually dropped from the defamation suit, before a jury found the Kardashian-Jenner family not guilty of defaming Chyna in May 2022. No monetary damages were awarded to the model.

Since the ruling, Chyna's attorney Lynne Ciani has said she plans to appeal the decision. The Real Blac Chyna star also filed a peremptory challenge against Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Gregory W. Alarcon, alleging unfair treatment in court.

In June of that year, the Kardashian-Jenners' legal team filed a petition asking Chyna for almost $400,000 to make up for the court costs they say they spent on the defamation case.

Rob Kardashian with daughter Dream. Kris Jenner/Instagram

Despite everything, the drama hasn't impacted Khloé's relationship with her brother in any way. She revealed on Thursday's episode that she's still very close to the Arthur George designer and he even has plans to possibly return to the family's reality series.

"Rob does such an incredible job with [Dream] and I'm just there to help whenever he needs," Khloé said in a confessional. "Rob and I are crazy close to one another, I mean we've always been."

After being asked by a producer if Rob would ever appear on the Hulu series, Khloé added, "I do think Rob would come back to the show. He talks about it a lot, he does, but I do know that Rob has been through a lot personally."

"He's literally the best dad I know and I'm so proud of him for that," she continued. "And I know that he is feeling really good about himself and I'm happy for him so I have faith that, soon, he’ll be back on the show."

New episodes of The Kardashians drop Thursdays at 12 a.m. ET/9 p.m. PT on Hulu.