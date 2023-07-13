Khloé Kardashian Sees No Path Forward with Blac Chyna: It's 'Hard' to Create One 'When They Sue You'

Chyna sued Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian and Kylie Jenner in October 2017 for defamation and intentional interference with her contract at E!

By
Joelle Goldstein
JG Headshot
Joelle Goldstein
Joelle Goldstein is a Staff Editor on the TV team for PEOPLE Digital. She has been with the brand since 2017, working as an intern, digital news writer and Human Interest writer-reporter before recently transitioning to the TV team to help oversee and edit digital coverage. Her work has previously appeared in The Hollywood Reporter.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 13, 2023 12:00AM EDT
Khloe Kardashian and Blac Chyna
Khloé Kardashian and Blac Chyna. Photo:

khloekardashian/Instagram; Paras Griffin/Getty

Khloé Kardashian does not expect to mend her relationship with Blac Chyna.

On Thursday's episode of The Kardashians, Khloé, 39, made it clear that she sees no future relationship with her brother Rob Kardashian's ex-fiancée, especially after the model sued the Kardashian-Jenner family for defamation in 2017.

While raving about her brother's parenting of 6-year-old daughter Dream — whom he shares with Chyna, 35 — Khloé said in a confessional interview: "I do not have a relationship with Dream’s mom. It's hard to have a relationship with someone when they sue you for hundreds of millions of dollars."

Rob, 36, and Chyna were first linked in January 2016. After getting engaged and welcoming Dream, the pair split for good in 2017.

In October of that year, Chyna sued Kris Jenner and daughters Khloé, Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner for intentional interference with her contract at E! in regards to the former reality series Rob & Chyna. The lawsuit came after Rob leaked nude photos of Chyna on Instagram. Amid his social media rampage, Rob also accused Chyna of drug abuse, alcohol abuse and infidelity.

Rob Kardashian (L) and model Blac Chyna attend the Sky Beach Club at the Tropicana Las Vegas on May 28, 2016 in Las Vegas
Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna at the Sky Beach Club at the Tropicana Las Vegas on May 28, 2016 in Las Vegas.

Gabe Ginsberg/Getty 

Chyna claimed this incident and the family's influence over E! probably resulted in Rob & Chyna's cancellation, despite reports of it being renewed for a second season. Because of this, her legal team argued that Chyna has likely missed out on millions of earned dollars from related appearances and social media posts.

Kim, 42, was eventually dropped from the defamation suit, before a jury found the Kardashian-Jenner family not guilty of defaming Chyna in May 2022. No monetary damages were awarded to the model.

Since the ruling, Chyna's attorney Lynne Ciani has said she plans to appeal the decision. The Real Blac Chyna star also filed a peremptory challenge against Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Gregory W. Alarcon, alleging unfair treatment in court.

In June of that year, the Kardashian-Jenners' legal team filed a petition asking Chyna for almost $400,000 to make up for the court costs they say they spent on the defamation case.

Dream Kardashian and Rob Kardashian
Rob Kardashian with daughter Dream. Kris Jenner/Instagram

Despite everything, the drama hasn't impacted Khloé's relationship with her brother in any way. She revealed on Thursday's episode that she's still very close to the Arthur George designer and he even has plans to possibly return to the family's reality series.

"Rob does such an incredible job with [Dream] and I'm just there to help whenever he needs," Khloé said in a confessional. "Rob and I are crazy close to one another, I mean we've always been."

After being asked by a producer if Rob would ever appear on the Hulu series, Khloé added, "I do think Rob would come back to the show. He talks about it a lot, he does, but I do know that Rob has been through a lot personally."

"He's literally the best dad I know and I'm so proud of him for that," she continued. "And I know that he is feeling really good about himself and I'm happy for him so I have faith that, soon, he’ll be back on the show."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

New episodes of The Kardashians drop Thursdays at 12 a.m. ET/9 p.m. PT on Hulu.

Related Articles
Meri Brown
Meri Brown Says She Is Living with 'Intention and Purpose' After Learning People 'Come and Go' in Life
Khloe Kardashian, Dream Good American
Khloé Kardashian Shares Photo of Niece 'Dreamy Dream' as She Helps Out at Good American Store
Khloe Kardashian / Rob Kardashian
Khloé Kardashian Teases Rob Will Rejoin Family's Show 'Soon' and Says 'He Talks About It a Lot'
Kim Kardashian and Kriss Jenner
Kim Kardashian as The Bachelorette? Kris Jenner Says, 'Hell No!'
"Bailee Madison Makes âHardy Boysâ Debut as New Character Drew Darrow In Twisted Season 3 Trailer,"
Bailee Madison Makes ‘Hardy Boys’ Debut as Mysterious Drew Darrow in Twisted Season 3 Trailer (Exclusive)
Kim Kardashian attends the 2022 Baby2Baby Gala presented by Paul Mitchell at Pacific Design Center on November 12, 2022 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Baby2Baby); Kanye West attends a game between the Washington Wizards and the Los Angeles Lakers in the fourth quarter at Crypto.com Arena on March 11, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)
Kim Kardashian Mourns the 'Kanye I Know' and Accepts Her Relationship 'Can Never Get Back' to the Good Times
Kroy Biermann and Kim Zolciak-Biermann
Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann's Relationship Timeline
"'Outdaughtered': Adam Calls Danielle a 'Control Freak' as He Tries to Save Thanksgiving with a Secret 'Surprise'"
'OutDaughtered': Adam Busby Calls Danielle a 'Control Freak' but Cooks Up a 'Surprise' to Save the Day
Johnny âBananasâ Devenanzio; Tiffany Mitchell; Paulie Calafiore
Paulie Calafiore, Cory Wharton, Johnny 'Bananas' and More Return for 'The Challenge: USA' Season 2
How I Met Your Father
'How I Met Your Father' Season 2 Finale Ends with Major Cliffhangers — and Features 1 Unexpected Coupling
90 Day Kenny Confronts 'Pressure'
90 Day: Kenny Confronts 'Pressure' from 26-Years-Younger Armando to Embrace Fatherhood (Again!) at Age 60
CHARITY LAWSON
Bachelorette Charity Lawson Wants to Put an End to 'Foolishness' and Threatens to Take Back a Rose from 1 Man
90 Day: Julio's Codependent Mom Promises She Will 'Suffer' If He Moves to Europe to Be with Dutch Love
90 Day: Julio's Codependent Mom Promises She Will 'Suffer' If He Moves to Europe to Be with Dutch Love Kirsten
Reality TV Personality Ariana Madix attends the Give Them Lala & Friends VIP launch and viewing party at Shopify LA on February 22, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Is Ariana Madix Headed to 'Love Island'? 'VPR' Star Teases a 'Hot New Bombshell' in the Villa
90 Day Fiance, Holly and Wayne
90 Day: Holly and Wayne Met and Got Engaged in 3 Days — but He'll Have to Kick Her Mom Out of Bed to Have Sex
90 Day Fiance, Mary and Brandan
90 Day: Mary Has Never Met U.S. Boyfriend Brandan — but She's Tattooed His Name on Her Body '2 or 3' Times