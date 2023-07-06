Khloé Kardashian Says She Feels 'Bad' About Exes Tristan Thompson and Lamar Odom 'Every Single Day'

Khloé Kardashian might have moved on from her past relationships, but that doesn't mean she doesn't harbor lingering feelings about them.

While consoling sister Kim Kardashian about her ex-husband Kanye “Ye” West on Thursday's episode of The Kardashians, Khloé, 39, revealed that she still can't fully let go of her guilt stemming from how her romances played out with Tristan Thompson and Lamar Odom.

As Kim, 42, cried over the situation with Kanye, Khloé reassured her sister that the rapper's actions were not her "fault" whatsoever.

"He had so many opportunities to retract what he said and he would double down all the time," the Good American founder pointed out of Kanye's antisemitic remarks. "What you did has nothing to do with what's happening right now."

Kim agreed, "People make their own choices and their own decisions."

Khloé then related the situation to her own. "Every single day, I feel bad about Lamar. Every single day, I feel bad about Tristan not being on a team right now," she revealed. "Lamar is forever gonna be remembered as a drug user, but these are his — these are Kanye's things — but it doesn’t mean we don’t feel bad about it."

She continued, "I'm not on your level and I'm not going through what you're going through right now, but I can relate. It's OK that you're crying, it's OK that you have feelings. You're such a good person, and that's why you feel like this and that's why your heart is breaking for him."

Khloé Kardashian and Lamar Odom.

Khloé married Lamar, 43, in 2009 after only one month of dating. They called it quits in 2013, though the Good American mogul didn't officially file for divorce until 2015 because of his near-fatal overdose in a Las Vegas brothel. Their separation was finalized in 2016.

Khloé then began dating Tristan, 32, in 2016, though their romance was often overshadowed by his cheating scandals. Most recently, it was revealed in December 2021 that the NBA player fathered a child with Maralee Nichols while he was on-and-off with Khloé.

After their split, PEOPLE confirmed the ex-couple, who share 5-year-old daughter True, was expecting their second child via surrogate. Their son, Tatum, was born last August.

Though the pair are no longer together, a source recently said Khloé and Tristan "became very close again after his mom [Andrea] passed away." A separate source said Tristan is "doing everything he can again to try and prove himself — not just to Khloé, but to the whole family."

Despite that, Khloé confirmed on a previous episode of The Kardashians that she has no desire to rekindle their romance.

"Him and I have a great friendship relationship, we get along fine, and for my kids, I will put anything to the side," she said. "I don’t need to 'punish' him because I'm not getting back with him."

Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson. Jerritt Clark/Getty Images

Though Khloé may still feel bad about what happened in her love life past, that hasn't stopped her from getting back into the dating world — or at least trying to.

On a previous episode of The Kardashians, Kim set out to match Khloé up with a man in Milan and help her "get her mojo back." That man ended up being 365 Days actor Michele Morrone.

Though the two spent some time together at the Dolce & Gabbana fashion show and Khloé raved about how "hot" he was, things ultimately never panned out.

Still, Khloé was happy to have the brief interaction. "I've had a little tough year so I'm excited just to be in a new environment and have new energy," she said of being in Milan with Michele.

New episodes of The Kardashians drop Thursdays at 12 a.m. ET/9 p.m. PT on Hulu.

