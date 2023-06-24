Khloé Kardashian Is Left 'Mortified' After Sister Kim and Daughter North Team Up for Love Note Prank

Khloé Kardashian recalled a prank by sister Kim Kardashian and daughter North

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2022. Her work has previously appeared on BuzzFeed, Entertainment Weekly, and LittleThings.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 24, 2023 10:28AM EDT
KhloÃ© Kardashian Is Left 'Mortified' After Kim and Daughter North Team Up for Love Note Prank
Kim Kardashian and North West writing prank note. Photo:

Hulu

North West is one serious prankster.

On a recent episode of 'The Kardashians,' Kim Kardashian's 10-year-old was sitting in on some girl talk between the SKIMS founder, 42, and buddies Natalie Halcro and Olivia Pierson.

The women were talking about Khloé Kardashian's run-in with a handsome stranger at a hotel, during which she learned he was in the room across the hall from hers.

As the ladies talk about how the Good American founder, 38, should approach the man, North proposed a prank instead.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. 

Khloe Kardashian's Ocean Photoshoot is Interrupted by Nieces North and Penelope
Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

"Wait mom, we should make a note saying it's from him and hang it on Koko's door," North suggests, immediately piquing her mom's interest

"Oh my God, we have to do it," Kim agrees.

"And be like, 'Hey can we go on a date?'" North laughs.

"Yes, let's actually do it. You've got to get the paper," she says, going on to dictate a message to North. "Say, 'Hi Khloé. Knock on my door two times if you want to go on a date.'"

In her confessional, Kim hopes her little sister "doesn't get pissed off" by the joke, adding, "We just want her to have a good time."

North declares it the "prank of the season" and instructs the women to "be quiet because people are sleeping" as they go up to the next floor to leave the note on her aunt's door.

They debate on knocking on the door before quickly scurrying away, laughing.

In a later scene where Khloé works out with mom Kris Jenner, she calls her niece a "monster" as she fills her in on the prank and its aftermath.

"We went back to the hotel around 3:00 am, and there was a note on my door with a rose and it was like, 'I want to take you on a date.'"

"I'm like, 'I'm not knocking on a door at 3:00 am.' Anyways, the next day I go to do glam, I get off the elevator and I run into him. And I'm like, 'Thank you so much for the note.' And he's like, 'What note?'"

After showing the note to her neighbor, he politely confirmed he didn't write it, at which point she figured out it was North.

"North. This note is from my f---king 9-year-old niece. I'm mortified, because I'm this much of a f---ing loser that I'm going to accept any child's handwritten letter to me and take it as an admirer," Khloé said.

While explaining to Jenner, Khloé added, "So I call Kim and I'm like, 'Did North write me a note?'"

"The thing is North didn't make up this story on her own. Kim obviously helped her, and Kim's a f---ing bitch for not texting me a heads-up," Khloé asserted.

"The fact that they believed that was some man's writing is so f---ing funny that that's insane," Kim said in her defense.

Related Articles
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1675 -- Pictured: Media personality Kim Kardashian poses backstage on Tuesday, June 21, 2022 -- (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images); Mandatory Credit: Photo by Frank Micelotta/Shutterstock (12988517d) Khloe Kardashian Hulu's 'The Kardashians' FYC Event, Hollywood, California, USA - 15 Jun 2022 Wearing Narciso Rodriguez, Shoes By Gianvito Rossi
Kim Kardashian Admits She's Especially 'Protective' of Little Sister Khloé, Who 'Takes a Lot of S---'
kim kardashian makeup prank
Kim Kardashian and Daughter North, 9, Pull Off Hilarious Prosthetic Makeup Prank with Scott Disick
khloe-kardashian42
Khloé Kardashian Opens Up About the Guy Who 'Excited' Her and Helped Take Her Mind Off Tristan Thompson Drama
Kim Kardashian and Sister Khloe Attend Barbie World with Daughters and Nieces
Kim Kardashian and Khloé Kardashian Enjoy 'Barbie World Trip' with Chicago, True, Stormi and Dream
Kim Kardashian West and husband Kanye West leave K.West's Sunday Service At Theatre Des Bouffes Du Nord - Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2020/2021 on March 01, 2020 in Paris, France.
Khloé Kardashian Praises Kim for No Longer ‘Relying on’ Ex Kanye West for Style Confidence: She's Come 'So Far'
Kim Kardashian and Sister Khloe Attend Barbie World with Daughters and Nieces
Khloé Kardashian's Pro Tip for Making Dates 'Uncomfortable': 'Can't Come Up with Better Than What the Truth Is'
Paw Patrol Movie Trailer Features Kim Kardashian and North WestÂ 
New ‘Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie’ Trailer Features Kim Kardashian and North West
Kris Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, and Kim Kardashian
Kris Jenner Reveals Her Mom Tip for Dealing with Daughter Drama: 'Try to Stay Neutral'
khloe kardashian tatum
Khloé Kardashian Says Being a Mom Is a 'Magical Experience' Despite 'Tortuous' Newborn Struggles
Did Khloe Kardashian Finally Reveal Her Baby Boys Name During The Kardashians Season 3 Premiere
Khloé Kardashian Admits It's Taken 'Months' to Connect with Son Tatum: 'Still Don't Have a Complete Bond'
kim kardashian
Kim Kardashian Shares a List of What She's Looking for in a Man: 'No Heavy Baggage, I Have Enough'
Khloé Kardashian Shares Sweet Mother's Day Gifts from Daughter True and Niece Dream: 'Crying'
Khloé Kardashian Shares Sweet Mother's Day Gifts from Daughter True and Niece Dream: 'Crying'
Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson
Khloé Kardashian Slams 'Exhausting' Rumors About Her and Tristan Thompson's Relationship Status
Khloe Kardashian, True, Dream
Khloé Kardashian's Daughter True, Niece Dream Are Fashionistas as They Model Pink Outfits: Photos
Khloe Kardashian
Khloé Kardashian Shares Rare Photo with Baby Boy as She Pokes Fun at Sister Kim with Hilarious T-Shirt
Khloe Kardashian Posts Cute Photo with Niece Dream: ‘Such A Love’
Khloé Kardashian Posts Cute Photo with Niece Dream: 'Such a Love'