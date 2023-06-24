Khloé Kardashian Is Left 'Mortified' After Sister Kim and Daughter North Team Up for Love Note Prank

North West is one serious prankster.

On a recent episode of 'The Kardashians,' Kim Kardashian's 10-year-old was sitting in on some girl talk between the SKIMS founder, 42, and buddies Natalie Halcro and Olivia Pierson.

The women were talking about Khloé Kardashian's run-in with a handsome stranger at a hotel, during which she learned he was in the room across the hall from hers.

As the ladies talk about how the Good American founder, 38, should approach the man, North proposed a prank instead.

"Wait mom, we should make a note saying it's from him and hang it on Koko's door," North suggests, immediately piquing her mom's interest

"Oh my God, we have to do it," Kim agrees.

"And be like, 'Hey can we go on a date?'" North laughs.

"Yes, let's actually do it. You've got to get the paper," she says, going on to dictate a message to North. "Say, 'Hi Khloé. Knock on my door two times if you want to go on a date.'"

In her confessional, Kim hopes her little sister "doesn't get pissed off" by the joke, adding, "We just want her to have a good time."

North declares it the "prank of the season" and instructs the women to "be quiet because people are sleeping" as they go up to the next floor to leave the note on her aunt's door.

They debate on knocking on the door before quickly scurrying away, laughing.

In a later scene where Khloé works out with mom Kris Jenner, she calls her niece a "monster" as she fills her in on the prank and its aftermath.

"We went back to the hotel around 3:00 am, and there was a note on my door with a rose and it was like, 'I want to take you on a date.'"

"I'm like, 'I'm not knocking on a door at 3:00 am.' Anyways, the next day I go to do glam, I get off the elevator and I run into him. And I'm like, 'Thank you so much for the note.' And he's like, 'What note?'"

After showing the note to her neighbor, he politely confirmed he didn't write it, at which point she figured out it was North.

"North. This note is from my f---king 9-year-old niece. I'm mortified, because I'm this much of a f---ing loser that I'm going to accept any child's handwritten letter to me and take it as an admirer," Khloé said.

While explaining to Jenner, Khloé added, "So I call Kim and I'm like, 'Did North write me a note?'"

"The thing is North didn't make up this story on her own. Kim obviously helped her, and Kim's a f---ing bitch for not texting me a heads-up," Khloé asserted.

"The fact that they believed that was some man's writing is so f---ing funny that that's insane," Kim said in her defense.