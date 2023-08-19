Khloé Kardashian and Daughter True Thompson Have Sweet Mommy-Daughter Moment in Field of Sunflowers

The star of 'The Kardashians' and her 5-year-old daughter are currently on vacation in Italy

By
Escher Walcott
escher-walcott
Escher Walcott
Escher Walcott is a Writer/Reporter at PEOPLE, covering stories in Entertainment, Style, Human Interest.She joins having written for several popular news publications, including Glamour, Refinery29, NYLON and Evening Standard, discussing the latest fashion trends, pop culture news, and pressing social matters. 
Published on August 19, 2023 06:41AM EDT
Khloe Kardashian and Daughter True Thompson Have Sweet Mother-Daughter Moment in Field of Sunflowers
Khloé Kardashian and daughter True Thompson. Photo:

Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

Khloé Kardashian and her daughter True are embracing nature on their vacation!

The mommy-and-daughter duo posed together in a field of sunflowers in photos shared on Kardashian's Instagram on Friday, during their summer trip to Italy. 

In one snap, the Good American founder, 39, smiled with her arms raised in the air as she stood behind True, 5, in the sunflower field. The mom of two wore a dark sundress with oversized sunglasses and sported platinum blonde hair. 

True, meanwhile, flashed a big grin while wearing a leopard print set. She also wore her new pink cast after breaking her arm over the summer.

Khloe Kardashian and Daughter True Thompson Have Sweet Mother-Daughter Moment in Field of Sunflowers
Kardashian and daughter True visited a sunflower field on vacation in Italy.

Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

In other photos, Kardashian held True in her arms as they stood in the field. The reality star also took time out to take individual shots as she frolicked in the open space while surrounded by sunflowers.

Kardashian also posted an Instagram Reel showing sunflower fields passing by — which she appeared to have filmed from inside a vehicle during their trip. In other photos that she posted on Instagram on Friday, the Good American founder sat in various poses on a stone balcony in the same sundress.

"💙 Tuscany 💙," she captioned the snaps of her posing in the stylish dress.

Khloe Kardashian and Daughter True Thompson Have Sweet Mother-Daughter Moment in Field of Sunflowers
Kardashian took solo snaps in the sunflower field.

Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

The reality star’s latest vacation snaps come after she posted a sweet photo of her and True — who she shares with ex Tristan Thompson — in matching floral dresses in Italy on Thursday.

In the pictures, Kardashian and her daughter leant in for an air kiss as they struck a pose on a lakeside dock. The series was rounded out with a funny photo of the pair paddling in a rowboat.

"🤍L'amor che move il sol e l'altre stelle," the reality star wrote in her caption,  "'The love that moves the sun and the other stars'🤍."

Khloe Kardashian and Daughter True Thompson Have Sweet Mother-Daughter Moment in Field of Sunflowers
The Good American founder posed up a storm during the trip.

Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

Kardashian's 12-month-old son Tatum, who she also shares with Thompson, 32, was not seen in the photos.

Earlier this month, the reality star shared photos of her celebrating her baby boy’s first birthday party.

In one snap, she and Thompson smiled together with her pregnant sister Kourtney Kardashian, 44, and her husband, Travis Barker, 47.

Tatum's parents wore matching all-white ensembles — the Good American founder modeled a lace-up corset dress and Thompson wore a white T-shirt and shorts set. In between Kardashian and Thompson, Barker put his hand on his wife's baby bump, which could be seen underneath her sheer black top.

