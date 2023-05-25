Khloé Kardashian's Daughter Shows Off Another Iconic Tee — This Time Featuring Aunt Kylie Jenner

The daughter of Khloé Kardashian, 5, has been pictured wearing a T-shirt of two of her aunts

By Hannah Sacks
Published on May 25, 2023 03:27 PM
KhloÃ© Kardashian True Thompson T-Shirt
Photo:

Kylie Jenner/instagram

Does True Thompson own T-shirts for all her aunts' most iconic looks?

While attending her mother Khloé Kardashian's Wednesday screening of The Little Mermaid, True wore a vintage-inspired T-shirt featuring her aunt Kylie Jenner.

In an Instagram story posted by Jenner, 25, the 5-year-old smiles as she's pictured in a black shirt with several of Jenner's most memorable looks collaged on the front. "I made it guys," Jenner hilariously captioned the photo.

But this isn't the first time that True was pictured wearing a T-shirt of one of her aunts, Earlier this month, True wore a T-shirt of aunt Kim Kardashian, 42, at her cousin Psalm's 4th birthday party. Khloé, 38, snapped the photo of the shirt this time, which featured photos of Kim at various events, such as her beaded latex Thierry Mugler dress that she wore to the 2019 Met Gala.

"Cousin Crew," Khloé captioned the shot.

KhloÃ© Kardashian True Thompson T-Shirt

Kylie Jenner/instagram


Khloé shares True and son Tatum, 10 months, with ex Tristan Thompson.

The Good American co-founder recently shared a sweet photo on Instagram of True with her cousins on Easter. True wore a peach dress with matching bunny ears as she put one arm around cousin Psalm, 4, and the other around his big sister, Chicago, 5, children of big sister Kim Kardashian. Rounding out the group was Dream Kardashian, 6, daughter of Rob Kardashian.

That same day, the mother-daughter duo teamed up for a cute Tiktok video, which was directed by True.

In the footage, The Kardashians star and her little girl cross paths diagonally on pink scooters before launching into a routine, with True copying her mom as she bends her knees and moves her arms up and down by her side.

The pair follow this up with the funky chicken, which True attempts before being spun around and lifted up by her mom.

"Directed by lil True," Khloé captioned the video, which was set to Lil Boosie's track "Wipe Me Down" featuring Foxx and Webbie.

