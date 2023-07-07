Khloé Kardashian and Daughter True Bring Back 'Fancy Girls' for Sleepover with Dream — See the Cute Clips

Khloé Kardashian and True are fancy girls again — and this time Dream Renée is along for the ride!



In several Instagram posts on Thursday, the Kardashians star, 39, shared videos from a sleepover with her daughter True, 5, and Rob Kardashian’s 6½-year-old daughter Dream — which included a revival of the “fancy girls” moniker she and True first adopted in March.

“We are called the fancy girls,” Khloé — who wore a giant faux-fur pink jacket — rapped at the beginning of the first post. “I have my hot-pink coat. And no it’s not real fur, before you try to talk to me about it. It’s not real fur, you wanna check the tag? Check the tag. I don’t wanna hear any of your nonsense.”

The mom of two then called over True and Dream. Dressed in a pink Hello Kitty T-shirt and stylish shades, True stepped up first to perform her "fancy girl" rhymes.

“I’m the fancy girl. We have three fancy girls and we’re not the same. All of us have different names. There’s Dream and Mommy, True and Dream, it could be the best sleepover every time,” she rapped, before Khloé responded with a delighted, “Yeah!”

Next up was Dream, who shared her bars while decked out in an Argentina soccer uniform.

“I’m a soccer player, who likes Ronaldo. Messi is what I’m wearing right now. All our sleepovers are always fun, and they never have a fight," the little girl rapped.

The Good American founder then instructed that all three head in front of the camera and begin rapping again. But an exasperated True was not impressed with her mom's creative direction, noting, “No, it’s not that — we have to do it over."

In version two, Khloé rapped about the sleepover crew, and how they love to “take bubble baths with bath bombs” before her niece joined in.

“We like to take bubble baths with bath … ” Dream began, before taking a tumble backward onto the floor. The reality star then finished off the rap — but True hilariously appeared less than impressed and sat quietly even as Khloé let out a final “Woo!”

“I think I got set up lol they begged me to make a singing video with them and then ... crickets 🦗 #SleepOverCrew,” Khloé captioned the video.

In a second Instagram post, she rapped alone in two videos about the “sleepover crew” before True and Dream interrupted, shouting and jumping on the reality star.

Cheeky Dream even made her way under her aunt Khloé's giant pink jacket in one of the videos, while in another, she announced she had “a feather from the sleepover queen.”

“Since they didn’t want to make a song with me ... I’ll make my own song. I’ll party all by myself. No shame in my party game! #SleepOverCrew," Khloé joked in the caption of the second video.

Khloé and True first introduced the fancy girls earlier this year. In an Instagram post from March 1, the mom and daughter enjoyed some closet dress-up time in a cute video.

"Sometimes we are fancy, sometimes we are fancy–hey!" True sang. "We're fancy with these hats, 'cause abracadabra."

With both wearing oversized hats and sunglasses, Khloé played along, singing, " 'Cause abracadabra, we are fancy girls."

"And we are fancy girls all the time!" True said, clapping her hands to the beat of her tune. "We know how to do it all the time."

"More 6am fancy talks on TikTok," Khloé captioned the video.