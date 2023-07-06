Khloé Kardashian Shares Cute Videos of True and Dream Performing Dance Routine as Brother Rob Watches

True and her cousin Dream Renée are dancing queens!

The pair showed off their choreography skills as they performed a few dance routines and carried them out around the dining room, which Khloé Kardashian posted on her Instagram Story Wednesday evening.

As Halsey’s rendition of the song “Could Have Been Me” from Sing 2 played over the speakers, the girls could be seen walking into frame while clapping their hands.

True, 5, and Dream, 6½, then took each other’s hands and launched into a swinging motion before jumping up and down to the beat as Khloé, 39, could be heard cheering them on.

“Wooo! Oh, yes. Yeah!” the Kardashians star said. "You’re crushing it, girls!"

Dream's dad Rob Kardashian could also be heard laughing and cheering, “Yeah!” in the background at one point as his daughter and niece unveiled their dances.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

Dream Kardashian and True Thompson dancing. Khloe Kardashian/instagram

As the song tempo increased, the pair ran around the kitchen table before meeting in a hug in the middle and then running back to their parents while singing out the words of the song.



The cousins then decided to do the dance routine again, incorporating even more impressive moves like jumping to the beat while pointing and jumping in circles, which prompted Khloé to yell out, “Yeah, uncle Rob loves that move!”

The second iteration of the routine ended when Dream — daughter of Rob and ex Blac Chyna — tried to twirl her cousin around, which ended up unsuccessful as True fell on the floor, and the third also ended up in a bust as the girls accidentally bumped into each other.



The pair then appeared to decide that a new song was needed, as another Instagram Story showed the girls dancing to the beat of Nicki Minaj’s “Starships” and Moana’s “How Far I’ll Go” on the dining-room table, which prompted Khloé to warn Dream and True to “be careful.”

Dream Kardashian and True Thompson dancing. Khloe Kardashian/instagram

True and Dream then decided to tackle “Could’ve Been Me” again and even attempted to swing on the dining-room chandelier. As True reached up for the chandelier while standing on the table, Khloé and Rob, 36, could both be heard yelling out, “No!”

Khloé hilariously wrote on the video, “Let’s not hang from chandeliers yet ladies.”

This isn’t the first time the pair had a dance party. The two previously were recorded by Khloé dancing to "Suéltate" from Sing 2, Whitney Houston's "I Wanna Dance With Somebody" and more back in November 2022.



The cousins could be seen sliding into the frame together, then posing side by side. True then sashayed the length from the other side of the room toward her mom, with Dream following a beat behind and showing off some dance moves along the way.