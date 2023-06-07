Khloé Kardashian Says She 'Cried' Watching Video of Her Relationship with Sister Kylie Jenner

Khloé Kardashian and Kylie Jenner share a seriously sweet sisterly bond.

Khloé, 38, was feeling all the emotions when she shared a compilation of clips of herself and Kylie, 25, made by a fan on Instagram Tuesday.

The video featured a series of recent and throwback clips of the sisters together, from scenes on Keeping Up with the Kardashians to the 2022 Met Gala.

Voiceovers of the pair talking about their relationship also played over the top of the clips, which showed just how close the sister duo are.



“Every time something frustrates me in the family and I have no one to talk to, I usually call Khloé because she’s like the best sister ever," said Kylie. The Kylie Cosmetics founder added, “And you’re my favorite sister. Don’t tell the rest.”

“Kylie is my little baby. I am like her second mom,” continued Khloé.

“You’re my best friend,” added Kylie, to which Khloé replied, “You’re mine.”

“I swear I cried watching this … @kyliejenner 🥹🤍,” Khloé wrote alongside the video as she shared it on her Instagram Story.

Kylie Jenner and Khloé Kardashian in 2022. Arturo Holmes/MG22/Getty Images

Khloé's daughter True and Kylie's daughter Stormi, both 5, also share quite the bond, and the cousins are regularly snapped spending time together on the siblings’ Instagram accounts.



True recently wore a vintage-inspired T-shirt featuring her aunt while attending a screening of The Little Mermaid hosted by her mother.

In an Instagram Story posted by Kylie last month, True smiled at the camera as she posed in a black T-shirt with several of her aunt's most memorable looks collaged on the front.

"I made it guys," Kylie hilariously captioned the photo.



True Thompson. Kylie Jenner/instagram

Kylie's caption likely referenced how this wasn't the first time that True has been pictured wearing a piece of clothing featuring one of her aunts.



Earlier in the month, the stylish little girl wore a T-shirt of aunt Kim Kardashian at her cousin Psalm's 4th birthday party.

Khloé snapped the photo of the shirt, which featured photos of Kim, 42, at various events, including the beaded latex Thierry Mugler dress that she wore to the 2019 Met Gala.



True Thompson. Khloe Kardashian Instagram

Khloé also paid tribute to Kylie on Instagram for her 25th birthday last August.

Alongside a cute carousel of photos and funny TikTok videos, the Good American mogul penned a heartfelt message to her younger sister and said she is “filled with magic and love.”

“Kylie you have changed all of our lives the moment you were brought into this world,” wrote Khloé. “My life completely changed for the better the second you were born."

"Life is better because of you," she continued. "You deserve the best this world has to offer and I hope you never settle For anything less than that.”