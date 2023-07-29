Khloé Kardashian Celebrates Son Tatum's 1st Birthday With Adorable Space-Themed Party

Khloé Kardashian is celebrating her son Tatum’s first birthday!

The Kardashians star, 39, shared all the details of her son Tatum’s party on Friday, as the little one enjoyed a space-themed bash — complete with rocket chairs and starry treats — with friends and family.

“We are here at little...the hunk’s birthday,” Kardashian said as she held baby Tatum in a clip shared on her Instagram Story.

Another video the reality star posted showed a wall of blue and white balloons propped outside on a lawn beside cardboard cut-outs of rockets, while Elton John’s song “Rocket Man” played.



Khloé threw son Tatum a space-themed first birthday party. Khloe Kardashian /Instagram

Next to the arrangement was a stack of shelves filled with space helmets. “Prepare for take off,” Kardashian commented. “How cute? These are little space helmets that the kids can take home.”

“And look who’s here, Miss Chef K, whipping it up. Let’s see…a little bit of everything,” she said in another clip as she filmed an array of cooked potato snacks being prepared in an outside kitchen. “Whooo, let me show you, look at that food…its all in shapes,” she added excitedly.

There were rockets and blue balloons at the bash. Khloe Kardashian /Instagram

One sweet clip from the party showed birthday boy Tatum crawling on all-fours indoors as he had a string of balloons wrapped around him. His three-tier birthday cake was revealed to be space-themed also, with a rocket and astronaut placed on top with a moon and stars added.

Elsewhere at the party, Kardashian filmed her daughter True, 5, making slime on a silver table outdoors next to her cousin Dream, 6, — the daughter of Rob Kardashian. “So of course, a party is not a party without our little artistry — slime!,” the Good American founder said. She then showed the next table lined up with astronaut illustrations for an upcoming coloring session.

Tatum crawled around at the bash with balloons tied to him. Khloe Kardashian /Instagram

“And then Psalmy what are you doing? You're making a little play dough space discovery,” she said as she filmed her nephew Psalm, 4, — son of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West — on another table.

“And look, there’s rocket packs on the back of your chairs, you can fly away!,” the Good American founder pointed out to him.

Other clips revealed more space-themed food, including soft serve with moon-shaped biscuits, star-shaped chips, astronaut sandwiches, and blue iced doughnuts. One adorable video showed the Kardashian family singing to Tatum indoors as dad Tristan Thompson held him.

Tatum's sister True and cousin Dream enjoyed making slime. Khloe Kardashian /Instagram

On Friday, the reality stars' ex Thompson, 32, took to Instagram to wish his son a ‘Happy Birthday’ as he posted photos of him holding his baby boy outside.

“Tatum!! Happy birthday my son! You are a reminder of what life represents to me,” he wrote. “You have taught me every loss comes a lesson and you are my gift. You are my reminder of all of God’s messages. You are the reason that I began my story. The mistakes along the way are lessons not failures. There is no expiration date to reinventing yourself.”



Dad Tristan Thompson helped Tatum blow out his birthday cake. Khloe Kardashian /Instagram

“Tatum your sweet soul reminds me of God’s grace. You are a future king my son and I am so blessed to be your DaDa!,” Thompson added. Kardashian and Thompson welcomed their son Tatum, via surrogate last year and also share daughter True.



The one-year-old's party comes after Kardashian celebrated her son's first trip around the sun by posting a series of adorable photos to her Instagram on Friday. The Good American founder, 39, who only recently revealed her toddler's name, posed with Tatum on her hip in the first picture.

""Happy birthday, my sweet son!" Kardashian began a lengthy caption that included her writing that she was "so proud" to be Tatum's mom.





