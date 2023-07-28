Khloé Kardashian Praises Son Tatum as Her 'Sweet, Sweet Baby' Celebrates His First Birthday

Happy first birthday, Tatum!

On Friday, Khloé Kardashian celebrated her son's first trip around the sun by posting a series of adorable photos to her Instagram. The Good American founder, 39, who only recently revealed her toddler's name, posed with Tatum on her hip in the first picture.

Throughout the carousel of photos, Tatum can be seen playing in the bath with sister True, 5, posing in his first Halloween costume and smiling for the camera.

"Happy birthday, my sweet son!" Kardashian began her caption.

"I am a firm believer in that God gives you what you need and I needed you. God knew my heart needed you. I needed your sweet and precious smile. I needed your angelic spirit. I needed a love only you could give me. I needed my son."

"I am so proud to be your mommy," she continued. "So proud of the love and laughter we have in our house. So proud of your beautiful, gentle, loving, infectious spirit. You light up every single room."

"There's no denying that everyone smiles when they look at you! Especially True 🥹 she is so proud to call you hers."

"Tatum, you have changed mine and True's lives forever. We both needed you. I knew she would be a fantastic, loving older sister, but I don't think I ever could've imagined the love and bond you guys already have. You both remind me so much of uncle Bob and I. It's fitting since I think you look soooo much like your uncle."

"I cannot believe you are already one 🥹 happy first birthday my sweet sweet baby," Kardashian said.

"You are my SONshine / My only SONshine / You make me happy / Everyday / You'll never quite know dear /How much I love you / But I’ll do my best and show you everyday / Mommy and TuTu love you," Kardashian concluded the post.

The reality TV star shares her two kids with ex Tristan Thompson.