Khloé Kardashian Praises Son Tatum as Her 'Sweet, Sweet Baby' Celebrates His First Birthday

"Tatum, you have changed mine and True’s lives forever. We both needed you," she wrote

By Hannah Sacks
Published on July 28, 2023 11:35AM EDT
Khloe Kardashian posts for Tatum Birthday
Photo:

Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

Happy first birthday, Tatum!

On Friday, Khloé Kardashian celebrated her son's first trip around the sun by posting a series of adorable photos to her Instagram. The Good American founder, 39, who only recently revealed her toddler's name, posed with Tatum on her hip in the first picture.

Throughout the carousel of photos, Tatum can be seen playing in the bath with sister True, 5, posing in his first Halloween costume and smiling for the camera.

"Happy birthday, my sweet son!" Kardashian began her caption.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"I am a firm believer in that God gives you what you need and I needed you. God knew my heart needed you. I needed your sweet and precious smile. I needed your angelic spirit. I needed a love only you could give me. I needed my son."

"I am so proud to be your mommy," she continued. "So proud of the love and laughter we have in our house. So proud of your beautiful, gentle, loving, infectious spirit. You light up every single room."

"There's no denying that everyone smiles when they look at you! Especially True 🥹 she is so proud to call you hers."

"Tatum, you have changed mine and True's lives forever. We both needed you. I knew she would be a fantastic, loving older sister, but I don't think I ever could've imagined the love and bond you guys already have. You both remind me so much of uncle Bob and I. It's fitting since I think you look soooo much like your uncle."

Khloe Kardashian posts for Tatum Birthday

Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

"I cannot believe you are already one 🥹 happy first birthday my sweet sweet baby," Kardashian said.

"You are my SONshine / My only SONshine / You make me happy / Everyday / You'll never quite know dear /How much I love you / But I’ll do my best and show you everyday / Mommy and TuTu love you," Kardashian concluded the post.

The reality TV star shares her two kids with ex Tristan Thompson.

Related Articles
Kim Kardashian Joins Mom Kris Jenner and Sister KhloÃÂ© in Wishing Tristan Thompson's Brother Amari Happy Birthday: 'One of God's Greatest Treasures'
Khloé Kardashian, Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner Wish Tristan Thompson's Brother Amari a Happy Birthday
Khloe Kardashian
Khloé Kardashian Says Son Tatum Is Going to Be 'Huge' as She Reveals He's Wearing Sizes Ahead of His Age
Tatum, Rob
Khloé Kardashian Reveals Son's Full Face as Kris Jenner Notes He Looks the 'Exact Same' as Son Rob
tatum thompson face pic
Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Share First Look at Baby Tatum's Face on 'The Kardashians'
Guide to Kardashian-Jenner Grandkids
A Full Guide to the Kardashian-Jenner Grandkids
Khloé Kardashian Shares New Pic of Son Tatum with American Flag-Themed Fruit Platter for Fourth of July
Khloé Kardashian Shares New Photo of Son Tatum with Fourth of July Fruit Platter
Kris Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, and Kim Kardashian
Kris Jenner, Kim & Kourtney Kardashian Honor Khloé on Her 39th Birthday: 'The Definition of Love, Strength and Light'
Khloe Kardashian with her children
All About Khloé Kardashian's 2 Kids, True and Tatum
Tristan Thompson
All About Tristan Thompson's 4 Kids
KhloÃ© Kardashian Is 'Not OK' as She and Tristan Thompson Celebrate Daughter True's Pre-K Graduation
Khloé Kardashian Is 'Not OK' as She and Tristan Thompson Celebrate Daughter True's Pre-K Graduation
Did Khloe Kardashian Finally Reveal Her Baby Boys Name During The Kardashians Season 3 Premiere
Khloé Kardashian Admits It's Taken 'Months' to Connect with Son Tatum: 'Still Don't Have a Complete Bond'
khloe kardashian rob kardashian
Rob Kardashian Pens Rare Tribute to 'Darling' Sister Khloé on Her 39th Birthday: ‘So Thankful to Have You’
Khloé Kardashian Is 'Sobbing' as She Celebrates Daughter True's 5th Birthday with Throwback Photos
Khloé Kardashian Is 'Sobbing' as She Celebrates Daughter True's 5th Birthday with Throwback Photos
Khloe Kardashian Shares First Photos of Son Tatum and Daughter True Since Revealing His Name
Khloé Kardashian Shares First Photos of Son Tatum and Daughter True Since Revealing His Name
Khloe Kardashian
Khloé Kardashian Says Son Was 'Not Able to Keep Anything Down' as Mom Kris Jenner Reflects on Nursing
Khloé Kardashian Shares Glimpses of True's 5th Birthday Outing at Disneyland with Cousins and Friends
Khloé Kardashian Shares Glimpses of True's 5th Birthday Outing at Disneyland with Cousins and Friends