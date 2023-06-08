Khloé Kardashian Is 'Not OK' as She and Tristan Thompson Celebrate Daughter True's Pre-K Graduation

Khloé Kardashian shared photos celebrating True as she moves on from Pre-K to kindergarten

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 8, 2023 02:36 PM
Khloé Kardashian and daughter True Thompson. Photo:

KhloÃ© Kardashian/instagram

Khloé Kardashian's little girl is enjoying another big milestone!

On Thursday, the Good American co-founder and mom of two shared photos from daughter True's pre-kindergarten gradation on Instagram.

"Yesterday was a big day! My sweet angel girl graduated from pre-K," the proud mom captioned the set of photos. "No! Im not ok ❤️‍🩹."

The photos show True, 5, dressed in a pink Lanvin sweater and sequined pink skirt, smiling with her hair half up and half down.

Khloé shares True and son Tatum, 11 months, with Tristan Thompson, who was also there to celebrate his daughter's special day. In addition to Tatum and True, the NBA star, 32, is also dad to two sons: Theo, 18 months, with Maralee Nichols and Prince, 6, with ex-girlfriend, model Jordan Craig.

Included in the group of photos was a shot of True posing with cousins Stormi and Dream, each holding a bouquet of pink and peach roses.

Last month, Khloé shared sweet photos of Tatum and True playing on Instagram, the first since The Kardashians star revealed her baby boy's name in the season 3 premiere.

True wore a purple Encanto nightgown with fuzzy rainbow slippers as she helped Tatum stand up, holding the bars of a railing in front of them. Tatum wore a light gray onesie as he looked up at his big sister, then crouched down next to her.

