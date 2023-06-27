Happy Birthday, Khloé Kardashian!

The Good American mogul entered the last year of her 30s on Tuesday with lots of love from her close friends and family. As Khloé’s 39th birthday began, tributes poured in on social media.

Her mother, Kris Jenner, kicked off the tributes by sharing a video featuring several sweet moments of Khloé over the years. The clip was accompanied by a heartfelt caption, where Kris gushed about her "smart, strong, talented, beautiful" daughter.

"Happy birthday to my beautiful bunny @khloekardashian!!!! Khloé you are the sunshine of my life… You are the most amazing daughter, mommy, sister, auntie, best friend, neighbor, and such a huge part of my heart!!!!!" she began. "You are so smart, strong, talented, beautiful inside and out, kind, sweet, thoughtful, creative, funny, and witty. You are the best chef, best party planner, best organizer, and you are the auntie and mommy that everyone wants to be with!!! You are the one that celebrates all of us."

Kris, 67, added: "You are the best and most incredible cheerleader to everyone!! You are the life of every party!!! I thank God every day for the blessing of being chosen to be your mommy. I love you more than you will ever know and I cherish and treasure every single moment we get to spend together. Mommy xo ❤️🥰😍🎂🥳🙏🏼"

Khloé's big sister, Kourtney Kardashian Barker, continued the birthday celebrations by sharing a promotional photo from their former series, Kourtney and Khloé Take Miami. "It's @khloekardashian day!!" the Poosh founder wrote on her Instagram Story.

Kourtney, 44, also shared a silly throwback video of the pair goofing off together.

From left: Kris Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian and Kim Kardashian. Amy Sussman/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank

It seems like Khloé’s birthday started early this year. Over the weekend, she shared a snap of an extravagant floral arrangement sent to her. The multi-colored, circular arrangement was from floral and event designer Taleen Vartanian.

“This is humongous!! Wow!!! Feed me, Seymour,” Khloé captioned an Instagram Story of the stunning flowers.

From left: Khloé Kardashian, Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian. Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty

As she enters her 39th year, Khloé is focused on raising her two kids, daughter True Thompson, 5, and son Tatum Thompson, 11 months, whom she shares with ex Tristan Thompson. She’s also the founder of denim brand Good American, and of course, appears on her family's reality show, The Kardashians, which airs on Hulu.

On a recent episode of the show, Khloé explained that has no desire for a romantic rekindling with Tristan, though she remains on good terms with the father of her children.

"Him and I have a great friendship relationship, we get along fine, and for my kids, I will put anything to the side," she said. "What's done is done, so what would I still be holding on to something for? I don’t need to 'punish' him because I'm not getting back with him."

She also noted that "there's still boundaries" between them and that she is "definitely putting my foot down around a lot of things."

"We’ve done this song and dance a handful of times already. I've gotten back with him after a cheating scandal so I don't know if Tristan is under the impression, 'Oh wow, OK, let's just ride this out and eventually she’ll get back with me,'" she said. "I get why he would think that, so it's my job to set boundaries that my actions show otherwise. I keep it very short and sweet and make sure he knows it's always about the kids because it's so easy to fall back into [habits]. I can't let those old habits easily come into my life. It's just not what I want."

