Khloé Kardashian Compares Kanye West's 'Gravely Irresponsible' Meltdowns to a 'Car Crash in Slow Motion'

Khloé Kardashian is sharing her thoughts on Kanye “Ye” West's erratic online attacks.

During Thursday's episode of The Kardashians, Khloé, 39, offered support to sister Kim Kardashian as she broke down over her ex-husband's actions, which included making antisemitic comments on social media.

As Kim, 42, cried over the situation, Khloé reassured her sister that Kanye's actions were not her "fault" whatsoever.

"He had so many opportunities to retract what he said and he would double down all the time," the Good American founder pointed out. "What you did has nothing to do with what's happening right now."

In a confessional, Khloé opened up about feeling "helpless" while watching her older sister go through this.

"I’m heartbroken seeing Kim in so much pain," she told cameras. "I wish I could do something. It's such a helpless feeling cause me watching Ye is like watching a car crash in slow motion. I feel terrible about everything."

Khloé also made a point to denounce Kanye's remarks, making clear that it wasn't anything she or her family supported.

"None of us share these antisemitic views. We think it's gravely irresponsible," she explained. "We’re all very aware of the following Kanye has and how his words can be used to rile people up."

"Kim feels all this pressure," Khloé continued. "I know there's so much mounting up and there’s only so much one person can take and Kim wants to protect her kids from everything — who doesn't? — [but] I want to protect her."

Kim and Kanye wed in 2014 but ultimately divorced in 2021 after a tumultuous period that saw the rapper posting erratic tweets, making troubling allegations against her mother and divulging deeply personal details about his family and marriage.

Some of Kanye’s troubling remarks were also directed at comedian Pete Davidson, whom Kim began dating in fall 2021. As the new couple's relationship deepened, Kanye hurled several attacks at the couple both online and in the press.

Earlier in her conversation with Khloé, Kim opened up about feeling torn over the situation and wanting to do right by her four kids — North, 10, Saint, 7, Chicago, 5, and Psalm, 4 — whom she shares with Kanye, 46.

"I feel so bad for him. I don’t even think he feels bad for himself because I don’t even think he knows how," Kim said. "Then I feel guilty that I posted something in support of the Jewish community, then people dropped him today. Then I'm like, 'Is that my fault that I posted that? Did that push them? Should I just have kept quiet?' But I'm vocal about everything else and I never know what to do."

"It's really confusing for me. It's so different than the person that I married because that’s who I loved, and that’s who I remember ... I’ll do anything to get that person back," she continued. "The whole situation is sad and I don’t know how to emotionally manage it."

"I'm conflicted because I don’t ever want to jump in and be a part of a downfall for the father of my kids," she added.

In a final confessional, Kim summed up the situation in four words: "It's really f---ing hard."

"I don’t wish that upon anybody," she said. "I'm never like a 'woe is me,' sad kind of person, but there's times that I get overwhelmed. There's so much to think about. I'm so angry but I'm also so sad."

"Your instinct wants to be like, 'Wow, I can never talk to this person again,' but then you think of your babies," she added. "And so I'm having a hard time figuring it out."

New episodes of The Kardashians drop Thursdays at 12 a.m. ET/9 p.m. PT on Hulu.

