Khloé Kardashian Says Bonding with Baby Tatum 'Has Gotten Easier' as She Praises His Bond with True

Khloé Kardashian is missing her little ones when she's away.

On the latest episode of The Kardashians, the Good American co-founder, 38, opened up about working on her bond with infant son Tatum as she traveled to Milan to support sister Kim Kardashian's "Ciao, Kim" collection she co-designed with Dolce & Gabbana.

FaceTiming daughter True, 5, as she and Kris Jenner are en route to their hotel, the mom of two admits to having "FOMO" with her kids at home while she travels.



"I have two little humans to miss and freak out about," she explains in her confessional.

Kardashian also shares an update about son Tatum, now 11 months, explaining, "Bonding with the baby has definitely gotten easier."

"I love True's relationship with him, and this is going to be hard," she says of the trip. "But travel Khloé is always fun. I'm just worried about having a good time and bringing good energy."

On last week's episode of The Kardashians, Kardashian opened up to her mom about some of the struggles she faced with Tatum during his first few months, revealing that she had to change his formula due to a sensitivity.

"The first couple months are really wild," she said with a laugh. "He sleeps until 4 a.m. every night right now and that's just a godsend because the beginning is really crazy."

"You just forget how mind-boggling the beginning is, because no one would do it again and again if they remembered how torturous the beginning is," she shared in a confessional.

Jenner then talked with Kardashian about the struggles of surrogacy, and how it's taken a bit longer for Kardashian to bond with Tatum than it did with her daughter True. Jenner told Kardashian that she needs to go easier on herself because every time she's over, the mom of two is doting on her kids.

"I wish I wasn't so critical of myself," Kardashian said as the episode cut to a confessional, "because I'm very kind to everyone else, I'm just not very kind to myself. But being a mom is truly one of, just the most magical experiences ever."

