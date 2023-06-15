Khloé Kardashian Says Bonding with Baby Tatum 'Has Gotten Easier' as She Praises His Bond with True

Khloé Kardashian says she's missing her "two little humans at home" while traveling to Milan in the latest episode of 'The Kardashians'

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 15, 2023 08:00AM EDT
khloe kardashian tatum
Photo:

Hulu

Khloé Kardashian is missing her little ones when she's away.

On the latest episode of The Kardashians, the Good American co-founder, 38, opened up about working on her bond with infant son Tatum as she traveled to Milan to support sister Kim Kardashian's "Ciao, Kim" collection she co-designed with Dolce & Gabbana.

FaceTiming daughter True, 5, as she and Kris Jenner are en route to their hotel, the mom of two admits to having "FOMO" with her kids at home while she travels.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. 

Khloe Kardashian Shares First Photos of Son Tatum and Daughter True Since Revealing His Name
True and Tatum Thompson.

Instagram/khloekardashian

"I have two little humans to miss and freak out about," she explains in her confessional.

Kardashian also shares an update about son Tatum, now 11 months, explaining, "Bonding with the baby has definitely gotten easier."

"I love True's relationship with him, and this is going to be hard," she says of the trip. "But travel Khloé is always fun. I'm just worried about having a good time and bringing good energy."

Khloe Kardashian

Khloe Kardashian Instagram

On last week's episode of The Kardashians, Kardashian opened up to her mom about some of the struggles she faced with Tatum during his first few months, revealing that she had to change his formula due to a sensitivity.

"The first couple months are really wild," she said with a laugh. "He sleeps until 4 a.m. every night right now and that's just a godsend because the beginning is really crazy."

"You just forget how mind-boggling the beginning is, because no one would do it again and again if they remembered how torturous the beginning is," she shared in a confessional.

Jenner then talked with Kardashian about the struggles of surrogacy, and how it's taken a bit longer for Kardashian to bond with Tatum than it did with her daughter True. Jenner told Kardashian that she needs to go easier on herself because every time she's over, the mom of two is doting on her kids.

"I wish I wasn't so critical of myself," Kardashian said as the episode cut to a confessional, "because I'm very kind to everyone else, I'm just not very kind to myself. But being a mom is truly one of, just the most magical experiences ever."

Related Articles
The Kardashians -- "Ciao, Kim" - Episode 304
Kim Kardashian Declares Herself a 'Setter-Upper' as She Vows to Help Khloé Get Her Dating 'Mojo Back'
kim kardashian west, kourtney kardashian
Kourtney Kardashian Says Kim's Dolce & Gabbana Show Copied Her Wedding: ‘She Sees It for the Dollar Signs’
Dee Devlin and Conor McGregor attend the screening of "Elvis" during the 75th annual Cannes film festival
Conor McGregor and Fianceé Dee Devlin Are Expecting Baby No. 4
Kim Kardashian during the Dolce & Gabbana party at Milan Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2023/2024
Kim Kardashian Says She Has Email Proof She Was 'Mindful' of Kourtney's Feelings Over D&G Show
Kaley Cuoco family photo.
Kaley Cuoco Shares Sweet Family Photo with Tom Pelphrey and Baby Daughter Matilda: 'Our Girl'
Kristin Davis for Haute Living Los Angeles
Kristin Davis Says She 'Felt So Guilty' Leaving Kids Every Weekend for 7 Months While Filming
jenna johnson and val chmerkovskiy baby 5 months
Jenna Johnson Celebrates Baby Boy Turning 5 Months with Adorable Photos: 'Where Has the Time Gone?'
Kelly Clarkson, Brandon Blackstock
Kelly Clarkson Says Her Kids Are 'Keeping Dream Alive' of Reconciliation with Brandon Blackstock
Kim Kardashian and Sister Khloe Attend Barbie World with Daughters and Nieces
Kim Kardashian and Khloé Kardashian Enjoy 'Barbie World Trip' with Chicago, True, Stormi and Dream
Maya Vander and Dave Miller family photos
Selling Sunset's Maya Vander Introduces 'Miracle Baby' Born Two Years After Losing Son at 38 Weeks (Exclusive)
jennifer lawrence
Jennifer Lawrence Says She'll 'Probably' Be a Helicopter Mom to Son Cy: 'I'll Have to Work on It'
NFL's Isaac Rochell and TikToker Wife Allison Kuch Reveal They're Expecting Their First Baby
NFL's Isaac Rochell and TikToker Wife Allison Kuch Expecting First Baby Together: 'Can't Wait'
brittany and patrick mahomes
Brittany Mahomes' Daughter Practices Mom Skills with Her Baby Dolls — Watch the Cute Video!
Nick Jonas and his daughter
Nick Jonas Looks Lovingly at Daughter Malti, 17 Months, in Heartwarming New Photo
Kate Chastain Shares Photo of Sleepy Son Sullivan, 5 Weeks: 'Oxytocin Levels Through the Roof'
Kate Chastain Shares Photo of Sleepy Son Sullivan, 5 Weeks: 'Oxytocin Levels Through the Roof'
Cody and Erika Gifford Pregnant
Cody Gifford's Pregnant Wife Erika Shows Off Maternity Style in Black Gown — See Her Bump!