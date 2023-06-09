Khloé Kardashian Says Being a Mom Is a 'Magical Experience' Despite 'Tortuous' Newborn Struggles

Khloé Kardashian is getting real about the fourth trimester.

On the latest episode of The Kardashians, the Good American co-founder, 38, opens up to mom Kris Jenner, 67, about her experience caring for her son Tatum, 9 months, during his first few months. After revealing that she had to change his formula due to a sensitivity, Kardashian reflects on her challenging journey.

"The first couple months are really wild," she says with a laugh. "He sleeps until 4 a.m. every night right now and that's just a godsend because the beginning is really crazy."

"You just forget how mind-boggling the beginning is, because no one would do it again and again if they remembered how torturous the beginning is," she shares in a confessional.

Jenner then talks with Kardashian about the struggles of surrogacy, and how it's taken a bit longer for Kardashian to bond with Tatum than it did with her daughter True, 5. Jenner tells Kardashian that she needs to go easier on herself because every time she's over, the mom of two is doting on her kids.

"I wish I wasn't so critical of myself," Kardashian says as the episode cuts to a confessional, "because I'm very kind to everyone else, I'm just not very kind to myself. But being a mom is truly one of, just the most magical experiences ever."

In the same episode, Kardashian got candid about her struggles after welcoming son Tatum via surrogate.

"Compare it to True and him, it’s a different experience," Kardashian admits. "The connection ... took days with True. With him, it's taking months and we still don’t have a complete bond."

She admits to feeling guilty about her struggles and said she questions “why isn’t it the same?"

"I don’t treat him differently, just question myself sometimes," Kardashian clarifies.

The momager reassures her middle daughter, calling her “mother of the year” and praising her as the “most attentive person to all of us.”

In the season 3 premiere of The Kardashians, Kardashian first admitted that relying on a surrogate to welcome her son Tatum with Tristan Thompson was "hard for me" while chatting with sister Kim Kardashian and Scott Disick.

"It's a mindf---. It's really the weirdest thing," Khloé said.

"I do think there is a difference when your baby is in your belly, the baby actually feels your real heart," Kim says to the two. "Think about it. There's no one else on this planet that will feel you from the inside like that, your heart."

Kim notes it's easier for some people to connect with babies after surrogacy than others, with Khloé admitting she was having a hard time, adding, "Kim said hers was easy, and this is not easy."