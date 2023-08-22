Khloé Kardashian Shares Behind-the-Scenes Clip of Video Shoot: ‘Come to Set with Me’

The 'Kardashians' star reclined on a Lamborghini and posed in an elevator during her shoot

By
Kirsty Hatcher
Kirsty Hatcher
Kirsty Hatcher
Kirsty Hatcher is a Staff Writer at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2023. Her work previously appeared on ok.co.uk, in OK! Magazine and Reach PLC magazines.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 22, 2023 07:19AM EDT
Khloé Kardashian tiktok BTS 08 21 23
Khloé Kardashian shares behind-the-scenes clip of video shoot. Photo:

Khloe Kardashian/TikTok

Khloé Kardashian is giving a glimpse into her life on set. 

In a TikTok post Monday, the Good American co-founder, 39, shared a behind-the-scenes clip of her on the set of a video shoot.

“Come to set with me 🖤,” Kardashian captioned the video, which was set to Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice’s hit “Barbie World” from the Barbie soundtrack. 

In the clip, Kardashian shared a peek at her getting ready for the shoot, from sipping her Starbucks as her hair stylist Andrew Fitzsimons blow dried her blonde locks, to getting a manicure and pedicure. 

The Kardashians star also had her make-up done for the shoot, before changing into a number of different outfits. 

At one point Kardashian sported a head-to-toe leather look and long black coat as she reclined on a black Lamborghini, while in another shot she donned a white corset, white pants and black knee-high slouch boots to pose in an elevator. 

It wasn’t clear what Kardashian was shooting the video for, but her six million followers on the social media platform were full of praise for the reality star. 

“Hi Barbie,” wrote one fan, while another added, “So gorgeous Khloe as always.”

Khloe Kardashian tiktok 08 21 23 BTS
Khloé Kardashian shares behind-the-scenes clip of video shoot.

Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

Kardashian’s post comes after she recently vacationed in Italy with her daughter True, 5.

The mom of two shared an adorable series of snaps from the trip on her Instagram, including a selection of shots of her and True wearing matching Dolce & Gabbana floral dresses. 

In two of the photos, the duo held hands and leaned in for an air kiss, while in others they struck a pose on a lakeside dock. 

Khloe Kardashian tiktok BTS 08 21 23
Khloé Kardashian shares behind-the-scenes clip of video shoot.

Khloe Kardashian/TikTok

Kardashian and True also took to the water in a rowing boat, with True taking charge of the oars. 

"🤍L'amor che move il sol e l'altre stelle," Kardashian wrote in her caption, which translates to, "'The love that moves the sun and the other stars'🤍.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Her daughter’s pink arm cast was also visible in the pictures. Kardashian revealed True had been in the wars earlier this month when she posted a series of photos of her with her cousin Psalm — sister Kim Kardashian’s 4-year-old son — and them both sporting casts on their arms. 

"Summer 2023/Cousin cast club/Trampoline and monkey bars/They had a ball this summer 🩵," Kardashian wrote, seemingly referencing how True and Psalm, who had a black cast, had broken their arms. 

Related Articles
Khloe Kardashian Posts Sweet Cuddles Between Daughter True Thompson and Son Tatum
Khloé Kardashian Posts Sweet Cuddles Between Daughter True Thompson and Son Tatum on Trampoline
khloe and true match in dresses
Khloé Kardashian and Daughter True Twin in Matching Dolce & Gabbana Dresses on Italian Vacation
Khloe Kardashian and Daughter True Thompson Have Sweet Mother-Daughter Moment in Field of Sunflowers
Khloé Kardashian and Daughter True Thompson Have Sweet Mommy-Daughter Moment in Field of Sunflowers
Khole Kardashian shares pic of daughter True Thompson with a cast
Khloé Kardashian Reveals Daughter True, Cousin Psalm Both Have Broken Arms: 'Cousin Cast Club'
Cindy Crawford
Cindy Crawford and Lisa Rinna Vacation on Private Island in the Hamptons of Canada
Kim Kardashian Goes Blonde in Behind-the-Scenes Clips of Photo Shoot: Which Barbie is She?
Kim Kardashian Goes Blonde in Behind-the-Scenes Clips of Photo Shoot: ‘We Tried Some Fun Looks'
Khloe Kardashian Shares Adorable Video of Daughter True Having Fun in the Pool
Khloé Kardashian Shares Adorable Video of Daughter True Having Some Dramatic Fun in the Pool
Kylie Jenner Shares Adorable Photo of Son Aire Holding Hands with Khloe Kardashian's Son Tatum
Kylie Jenner Shares 'Belated Birthday' Photo of Son Aire Holding Hands with Khloé Kardashian's Son Tatum
John Travolta 08 22 19
John Travolta Shares Behind-the-Scenes Video of 'Summer Trip to Japan' with Family
Khloe Kardashian Corset and Sweatpants TikTok
Khloé Kardashian Just Threw It Back to the Early Aughts with This Corset and Sweatpants Look
Khloe Kardashian
Khloé Kardashian Says She's 'Living in a Barbie World' as She Shows Off All Pink Outfit
Khloe Kardashian Celebrates Son Tatum's First Birthday With Adorable Space Theme Party
Khloé Kardashian Celebrates Son Tatum's 1st Birthday with Adorable Space-Themed Party
Kim Kardashian and Sister Khloe Attend Barbie World with Daughters and Nieces
Kim Kardashian and Khloé Kardashian Enjoy 'Barbie World Trip' with Chicago, True, Stormi and Dream
Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner attend Sean Combs 50th Birthday Bash presented by Ciroc Vodka
Khloé Kardashian Says She 'Cried' Watching Video of Her Relationship with Sister Kylie Jenner
Â Khloe Kardashian Shares Cute Videos of True and Dream Performing Dance Routine
Khloé Kardashian Shares Cute Videos of True and Dream Performing Dance Routine as Brother Rob Watches
Khloé Kardashian Shares Sweet Photo of 'Cousins Crew,' True, Dream, Chicago and Psalm
Khloé Kardashian Shares Sweet Look at 'Cousins Crew,' True, Dream, Chicago and Psalm — See the Photo!