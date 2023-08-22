Khloé Kardashian Shares Behind-the-Scenes Clip of Video Shoot: ‘Come to Set with Me’

Khloé Kardashian is giving a glimpse into her life on set.

In a TikTok post Monday, the Good American co-founder, 39, shared a behind-the-scenes clip of her on the set of a video shoot.

“Come to set with me 🖤,” Kardashian captioned the video, which was set to Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice’s hit “Barbie World” from the Barbie soundtrack.

In the clip, Kardashian shared a peek at her getting ready for the shoot, from sipping her Starbucks as her hair stylist Andrew Fitzsimons blow dried her blonde locks, to getting a manicure and pedicure.

The Kardashians star also had her make-up done for the shoot, before changing into a number of different outfits.

At one point Kardashian sported a head-to-toe leather look and long black coat as she reclined on a black Lamborghini, while in another shot she donned a white corset, white pants and black knee-high slouch boots to pose in an elevator.

It wasn’t clear what Kardashian was shooting the video for, but her six million followers on the social media platform were full of praise for the reality star.

“Hi Barbie,” wrote one fan, while another added, “So gorgeous Khloe as always.”

Khloé Kardashian shares behind-the-scenes clip of video shoot. Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

Kardashian’s post comes after she recently vacationed in Italy with her daughter True, 5.

The mom of two shared an adorable series of snaps from the trip on her Instagram, including a selection of shots of her and True wearing matching Dolce & Gabbana floral dresses.

In two of the photos, the duo held hands and leaned in for an air kiss, while in others they struck a pose on a lakeside dock.



Khloé Kardashian shares behind-the-scenes clip of video shoot. Khloe Kardashian/TikTok

Kardashian and True also took to the water in a rowing boat, with True taking charge of the oars.



"🤍L'amor che move il sol e l'altre stelle," Kardashian wrote in her caption, which translates to, "'The love that moves the sun and the other stars'🤍.

Her daughter’s pink arm cast was also visible in the pictures. Kardashian revealed True had been in the wars earlier this month when she posted a series of photos of her with her cousin Psalm — sister Kim Kardashian’s 4-year-old son — and them both sporting casts on their arms.

"Summer 2023/Cousin cast club/Trampoline and monkey bars/They had a ball this summer 🩵," Kardashian wrote, seemingly referencing how True and Psalm, who had a black cast, had broken their arms.

