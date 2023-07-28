Khloé Kardashian Responds to Negative Comments on Birthday Post for Tristan Thompson's Brother Amari

Khloé Kardashian wants commenters to back off her relationship with Tristan Thompson's little brother.

The Good American co-founder, 39, responded to two negative comments on her birthday post for the NBA star's brother Amari, who is disabled, on his 17th birthday.

Responding to one commenter who wrote, "Seriously questioning your rationale in posting this..." on her birthday tribute to the teen, Khloé wrote, "I'm seriously questioning your rationale in commenting. What's the problem?"

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Instagram/khloekardashian

Another commenter who wrote, "He can't even consent to being on camera and on the show. Not cool."

Khloé then responded, "His mom was always so proud of her son and wanted him front and center. Mind yours and I'll mind mine thank you."

The two brothers moved in with the reality star after the sudden death of their mother Andrea Thompson in January, which led the NBA star to become his brother's legal guardian.

Khloé — who shares son Tatum, 12 months, and daughter True, 5, with the NBA star, 32 — revealed she had taken Tristan and Amari into her home after his roof caved in due to extreme weather conditions.

Though the former couple were living under one roof and Khloé remained by his side, she denied speculation that the two had reconciled.

“Tristan and I are not back together,” she said, setting the record straight. "I know it's hard for everyone to believe but I love love love Andrea and I love Tristan. I love Amari, and this is what family does. Tristan is the father of my kids.”

“It's just heartbreaking and then to be left with the responsibility of another person as well it's a lot,” she continued, referring to Amari and the responsibility of caring for his special needs now passed onto Tristan.

“I just think this is what family does when s— hits the fan,” she added. “All you have is your family, and Tristan and I are family and we're going to be family for the rest of our lives.”