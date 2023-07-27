Khloé Kardashian Reveals Son's Full Face as Kris Jenner Notes He Looks the 'Exact Same' as Son Rob

Tristan Thompson brings the pair's baby boy home as aunt Kim Kardashian nuzzles up to the infant

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2022. Her work has previously appeared on BuzzFeed, Entertainment Weekly, and LittleThings.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 27, 2023 12:00PM EDT
Tatum, Rob
Photo:

Hulu, Kris Jenner/ Instagram

Khloé Kardashian's baby boy has a familiar face.

The Good American co-founder, 39, shares a good look at son Tatum's face for the first time as he returns from a walk with his dad, Tristan Thompson, 32, in the finale of The Kardashians. Khloé spends time at home with sister Kim Kardashian and mom Kris Jenner as the father and son arrive back.

"Hi chunk!" the SKIMS founder, 42, greets as she goes to get the infant out of his stroller.

"There's our guy," Kris says, turning toward the two.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

tatum thompson face pic

Hulu

"Everything is meant to be. Everything happens for a reason," Kris says, concluding her previous conversation with her two daughters about the NBA player and little brother Amari moving in with her after Thompson's house was damaged during construction.

"He's in the sticking the tongue out phase. He's a good spitter, Kim," Khloé says as she turns her attention to Kim, who holds a content Tatum.

"That looks like the exact same baby as Robert when he was born," Kris marvels.

tatum thompson face pic

Hulu

"Really?" Tristan asks.

"It's the craziest thing," the mom of six replies.

In a confessional earlier in the season, Jenner said that "life is good" since the latest addition joined the family, noting, "a new baby in the family is magic. He is such a blessing."

"God has a plan and this baby was meant to be here. And Khloé gets to be Mommy again, so that's really, really special, and I'm really excited about that."

khloe kardashian tatum

Hulu

In another scene at Khloé's home earlier in the season, Kim dropped by to see the newborn and exclaimed, "Oh my goodness, look at those lips!" as she saw him.

"He's delicious. He is so cute," Jenner told Khloé — who is also mom to daughter True, 5 — as Kim arrived.

"Don't you think he looks like Rob?" Jenner asked Kim, adding, "He is so perfect."

"He is actually Rob's twin," the mom of four confirmed, before asking, "What are we going to name him? That's what I need to know."

Related Articles
Khloe Kardashian
Khloé Kardashian Says She's 'Living in a Barbie World' as She Shows Off All Pink Outfit
Andrea Thompson, Tristan Thompson, Kris Jenner and Khloe Kardashian pose for a photo as Remy Martin celebrates Tristan Thompson's Birthday at Beauty & Essex on March 10, 2018 in Los Angeles, California.
Tristan Thompson Says 'I Don't Know What I'd Do' Without Ex Khloé Kardashian's Family After His Mom's Death
Kim Kardashian Takes Son Saint to Meet Cristiano Renaldo and Hang Out with Neymar Jr.
Kim Kardashian Takes Son Saint to Meet Cristiano Ronaldo and Hang Out with Neymar Jr.: Photos
Heather Rae El Moussa Poses with Son Tristan in Matching Baby Blue Sweatsuits: 'Me and My Babe'
Heather Rae El Moussa Poses with Son Tristan in Matching Baby Blue Sweatsuits: 'Me and My Babe'
Kylie Jenner Shares Adorable Photos with Son Aire: âMy Big Boyâ
Kylie Jenner Didn't Anticipate Postpartum to 'Hit Me That Hard' as She Opens Up About Changing Son's Name
LaKeith Stanfield, Kasmere Trice
LaKeith Stanfield Reveals He and Kasmere Trice Are Married — with a New Baby! (Exclusive)
Kris Jenner
See Kris Jenner Style Custom Dollhouses — with Chandeliers and Mini Prada Bags! — for Her 6 Kids (Exclusive)
khloe-kardashian-tristan-thompson-sq
Khloé Kardashian Hoped to Be 'Free' of Tristan Thompson Before His Mom's Death — but Supported Him as 'Family'
kim kardashian; pete davidson; kanye west
Kim Kardashian Thrilled She 'Managed to Stay Single' After Chaotic Split Era with Kanye West and Pete Davidson
jj watt kids training camp
JJ Watt Cools Down in the Water with His 8-Month-Old Son Koa in Sweet Photo: 'Training Camp 2023'
Kourtney Kardashian pink jorts barbie instagram
Pregnant Kourtney Kardashian Wears Pink Leather Barbiecore as She Takes Kids to See 'Barbie' Movie
Kendall Jenner
Kendall Jenner on the Extremely Specific Way Her Mom Kris Has Been 'Manifesting an Engagement' for Her in 2023
scheanas daughter breaks her arm
Scheana Shay Reveals 2-Year-Old Daughter Summer Fell and Broke Her Arm: 'She's a Trouper'
The Bachelorette's Shawn Booth pregnancy announcement photos
Shawn Booth Shares First Photos with Pregnant Dre Joseph Ahead of First Baby Together (Exclusive)
Chris Hemsworth attends the Netflix's "Extraction 2" New York premiere
Chris Hemsworth Enjoys Surfing in a Wave Pool with His Family During Swiss Vacation: Watch
Chrissy Teigen son wren first smile
Chrissy Teigen Shares Video of Son Wren’s First Ever Smile: ‘Finally’