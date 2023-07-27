Khloé Kardashian Reveals Son's Full Face as Kris Jenner Notes He Looks the 'Exact Same' as Son Rob

Khloé Kardashian's baby boy has a familiar face.

The Good American co-founder, 39, shares a good look at son Tatum's face for the first time as he returns from a walk with his dad, Tristan Thompson, 32, in the finale of The Kardashians. Khloé spends time at home with sister Kim Kardashian and mom Kris Jenner as the father and son arrive back.



"Hi chunk!" the SKIMS founder, 42, greets as she goes to get the infant out of his stroller.

"There's our guy," Kris says, turning toward the two.



Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Hulu

"Everything is meant to be. Everything happens for a reason," Kris says, concluding her previous conversation with her two daughters about the NBA player and little brother Amari moving in with her after Thompson's house was damaged during construction.

"He's in the sticking the tongue out phase. He's a good spitter, Kim," Khloé says as she turns her attention to Kim, who holds a content Tatum.

"That looks like the exact same baby as Robert when he was born," Kris marvels.

Hulu

"Really?" Tristan asks.

"It's the craziest thing," the mom of six replies.

In a confessional earlier in the season, Jenner said that "life is good" since the latest addition joined the family, noting, "a new baby in the family is magic. He is such a blessing."

"God has a plan and this baby was meant to be here. And Khloé gets to be Mommy again, so that's really, really special, and I'm really excited about that."

Hulu

In another scene at Khloé's home earlier in the season, Kim dropped by to see the newborn and exclaimed, "Oh my goodness, look at those lips!" as she saw him.

"He's delicious. He is so cute," Jenner told Khloé — who is also mom to daughter True, 5 — as Kim arrived.

"Don't you think he looks like Rob?" Jenner asked Kim, adding, "He is so perfect."

"He is actually Rob's twin," the mom of four confirmed, before asking, "What are we going to name him? That's what I need to know."