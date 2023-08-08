Khloé Kardashian, Tristan Thompson Pose with Pregnant Kourtney Kardashian at Son Tatum's Birthday

Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are celebrating their baby boy.

Last week, the Good American founder, 39, posted several photos from her son Tatum's first birthday party, including a photo of herself and her ex Thompson smiling together with her pregnant sister Kourtney Kardashian, 44, and her husband, Travis Barker, 47.

In the photo, the co-parents matched in matching all-white ensembles, with Khloé wearing a lace-up corset dress and Thompson opting for a matching white T-shirt and shorts set. Khloé simply captioned the series, "🩵."

In between Khloé and Thompson, Barker puts his hand on wife Kourtney's baby bump, which she accentuated underneath a sheer black top.

Khloé shares her son and her daughter True, 5, with Thompson.

In late July, the Kardashians star shared details from her son's party on her Instagram Story, showing the little one's space-themed bash, complete with rocket chairs and starry treats. “We are here at little...the hunk’s birthday,” she said as she held baby Tatum in video.

Another clip the reality star posted showed a wall of blue and white balloons propped outside on a lawn beside cardboard cut-outs of rockets, while Elton John’s song “Rocket Man” played.

On Tatum's birthday, Thompson penned a tribute to his son and shared an adorable set of photos, which happened to be the first photos he'd shared of Tatum on Instagram.

“Tatum!! Happy birthday my son!,” Thompson wrote alongside the photos. “You are a reminder of what life represents to me.”

“You have taught me every loss comes a lesson and you are my gift,” he continued. “You are my reminder of all of God’s messages. You are the reason that I began my story.”

“The mistakes along the way are lessons not failures. There is no expiration date to reinventing yourself. Tatum, your sweet soul reminds me of God’s grace. You are a future king my son and I am so blessed to be your DaDa!,” he said concluding the post.

Khloé also celebrated her son's birthday, writing a lengthy caption in her post on Instagram. "Happy birthday, my sweet son!" she began. "I am a firm believer in that God gives you what you need and I needed you. God knew my heart needed you. I needed your sweet and precious smile. I needed your angelic spirit. I needed a love only you could give me. I needed my son."

"I am so proud to be your mommy," she continued. "So proud of the love and laughter we have in our house. So proud of your beautiful, gentle, loving, infectious spirit. You light up every single room."

