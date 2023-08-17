Khloé Kardashian and Daughter True Twin in Matching Dolce & Gabbana Dresses on Italian Vacation

The Good American founder shares her two kids with ex Tristan Thompson

By Hannah Sacks
Published on August 17, 2023 08:06PM EDT
khloe and true match in dresses
Khloé Kardashian and her daughter True wear matching dresses. Photo:

Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

Khloé Kardashian has a built-in mini-me!

On Thursday, the Good American founder, 39, posted an adorable series of photos from her Italian vacation on Instagram. In the pictures, Kardashian and her daughter True, 5, posed together, wearing matching Dolce & Gabbana floral dresses. In one picture, the mother-daughter duo held hands and leaned in for an air kiss.

In another picture, the duo struck a pose on a lakeside dock. The series is rounded out with a hilarious photo of the two paddling in a rowboat. Showing off her new pink cast, True held an oar in the air while her mom looked on.

"🤍L'amor che move il sol e l'altre stelle," Kardashian wrote in her caption, "'The love that moves the sun and the other stars'🤍."

The reality TV star shares her daughter True and her son Tatum, 12 months, with ex Tristan Thompson.

In July, Kardashian shared a hilarious video of herself, daughter True and niece Dream, 6, as the three of them recorded a video during a sleepover. “We are called the fancy girls,” Kardashian — who wore a giant faux-fur pink jacket — rapped at the beginning of the first post.

“I have my hot-pink coat. And no it’s not real fur, before you try to talk to me about it. It’s not real fur, you wanna check the tag? Check the tag. I don’t wanna hear any of your nonsense.”

The mom of two then called over True and Dream. Dressed in a pink Hello Kitty T-shirt and stylish shades, True stepped up first to perform her "fancy girl" rhymes.

“I’m the fancy girl. We have three fancy girls and we’re not the same. All of us have different names. There’s Dream and Mommy, True and Dream, it could be the best sleepover every time,” she rapped before Kardashian responded with a delighted, “Yeah!”

Kardashian and True first introduced the fancy girls earlier this year. In an Instagram post from March 1, the mom and daughter enjoyed some closet dress-up time in a cute video.

"Sometimes we are fancy, sometimes we are fancy–hey!" True sang. "We're fancy with these hats, 'cause abracadabra."

With both wearing oversized hats and sunglasses, Kardashian played along, singing, " 'Cause abracadabra, we are fancy girls."

"And we are fancy girls all the time!" True said, clapping her hands to the beat of her tune. "We know how to do it all the time."

