Khloé Kardashian Admits Surrogacy Process Made Her Feel 'Really Guilty' Due to 'Transactional Process'

May 27, 2023
Khloé Kardashian struggled with some difficult feelings as she prepared to welcome baby No. 2.

During a confessional in the season 3 premiere of The Kardashians, the Good American co-founder, 38, got candid about grappling with guilt for using a surrogate to bring her son Tatum, now 9 months, into the world.

Admitting she was in a "state of shock from the entire experience in general," Khloé explains in a confessional, "I buried my head in the sand during that pregnancy."

"When I went to the hospital, that was the first time it really registered, and it has nothing to do with the baby."

Khloé Kardashian Gave Fans the First Look At Her Son In Season Two Premiere of 'The Kardashians'

HULU

"I felt really guilty that this woman just had my baby, and then I take the baby and then I go to another room and you're separated. It's such a transactional experience because it's not about him." 

"I wish someone was honest about surrogacy and the difference of it," she continues. "That doesn’t mean it's bad — it's great, but it's very different."

Elsewhere in the episode, Khloé admitted that she felt less connected to her newborn son than she did to daughter True, now 5, after she was born.

"It's a mindf—," she shared. "Kim said hers was easy, and this is not easy."

Did Khloe Kardashian Finally Reveal Her Baby Boys Name During The Kardashians Season 3 Premiere
Khloé Kardashian and her kids.

Khloe Kardashian

Kardashian and Thompson started dating in 2016 and welcomed daughter True in 2018. They split in June 2021 before reuniting. Kardashian then ended her romantic relationship with the sportsman in January 2021.

Thompson is also dad to son Theo, 16 months, with Maralee Nichols and son Prince, 6, with ex Jordan Craig.

Earlier this month, Khloé slammed fans for speculating that the pair are back together in a comment on Instagram, calling the whole thing "exhausting."

"Stop pushing this narrative. It's tiring," Khloé wrote in response to a fan page screenshot from celebrity gossip account Deux Moi that read, "Kim supporting Tristan at the Lakers game… what is going on? 🫠."

Season 3 of The Kardashians is now streaming on Hulu.

