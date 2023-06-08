Khloé Kardashian Admits It's Taken 'Months' to Connect with Son Tatum: 'Still Don't Have a Complete Bond'

The Good American co-founder opens up about how hard it's been connecting with her baby boy, born via surrogate

Published on June 8, 2023
Did Khloe Kardashian Finally Reveal Her Baby Boys Name During The Kardashians Season 3 Premiere
Photo:

Khloe Kardashian

Khloé Kardashian is getting candid about her struggles after welcoming son Tatum via surrogate.

On the latest episode of The Kardashians season 3, the new mom of two, 38, opens up about her experiences with the newborn while talking to mom Kris Jenner.

"Compare it to True and him, it’s a different experience," Kardashian admits. "The connection ... took days with True. With him, it's taking months and we still don’t have a complete bond."

She admits to feeling guilty about her struggles and said she questions “why isn’t it the same?"

Khloe Kardashian Shares First Photos of Son Tatum and Daughter True Since Revealing His Name

Instagram/khloekardashian

"I don’t treat him differently, just question myself sometimes," Kardashian clarifies.

The momager reassures her middle daughter, calling her “mother of the year” and praising her as the “most attentive person to all of us.”

In her confessional, the mom of two says she wishes, "I wasn’t so critical of myself."

"I’m very kind to everyone else, I'm just not very kind to myself. But being a mom is truly one of the most magical experiences ever."

In the season 3 premiere of The Kardashians, Kardashian first admitted that relying on a surrogate to welcome her son Tatum with Tristan Thompson was "hard for me" while chatting with sister Kim Kardashian and Scott Disick.

Khloe Kardashian

Hulu

"It's a mindf---. It's really the weirdest thing," Khloé said.

"I do think there is a difference when your baby is in your belly, the baby actually feels your real heart," Kim says to the two. "Think about it. There's no one else on this planet that will feel you from the inside like that, your heart."

Kim notes it's easier for some people to connect with babies after surrogacy than others, with Khloé admitting she was having a hard time, adding, "Kim said hers was easy, and this is not easy."

Last summer, a source told PEOPLE that Kim encouraged the Good American co-founder to pursue surrogacy after welcoming her younger two children, Psalm, 4, and Chicago, 5, via surrogacy after experiencing complications in her pregnancies with Saint, 7, and North, 9.

Khloe Kardashian with her son
Khloé Kardashian and son Tatum.

Khloe Kardashian Instagram

"Khloé tried to get pregnant for a while. When this didn't work out, they decided to explore other options. Kim supported and encouraged Khloe to find a surrogate," the source said at the time.

The insider said that Khloé was "elated" to learn her surrogate was pregnant in December, but the situation became "bittersweet" when she discovered the NBA player fathered a child with Maralee Nichols during their romantic relationship. Khloé and Thompson had been in an on-again, off-again relationship since 2016 and welcomed daughter True in 2018.

Thompson is also dad to son Theo, 16 months, with Nichols, and Prince, 6, with his ex-girlfriend, model Jordan Craig.

The former couple's surrogate was already pregnant with their baby when Thompson's cheating scandal surfaced in December 2021, a source told PEOPLE.

Season 3 of The Kardashians is now streaming on Hulu.

