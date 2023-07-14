Khloé Kardashian Admits She's Like a 'Third Parent' to Niece Dream, Says Being a Mom Is 'So in My Blood'

Khloé Kardashian is being the best aunt she can be to her niece.

During this week's episode of The Kardashians, the Good American co-founder, 39, discussed feeling like another parent to her niece Dream Kardashian. In the episode, Khloé welcomes guests to Dream's 6th birthday party, wearing a long leather jacket and black sunglasses.

"We are having Dream's 6th birthday, I cannot believe she's 6," the reality TV star says. "And she wanted a butterfly-themed birthday. I came with her wings. So welcome to Butterfly Land!"

Hulu

The episode cuts to scenes from the party, which featured silver balloons, butterfly cut-outs, snow cones, and more.

As the montage continues, the episode cuts to a confessional. "I feel like I'm like a third parent for Dream, I guess," Khloé shares.

Dream is the daughter of Khloé's brother Rob Kardashian, 36, and his ex, Blac Chyna, 35.

"I mean I do know how important it is for Dream to have a great maternal influence, whether that be from me, or her own mom, or whoever," Khloé continues. "It's important and whoever she gets it from, she gets it from."

Later at the party, Scott Disick, 40, comes up to Khloé and praises her for organizing Dream's party despite everything else going on in her life. "Just can't believe that you're basically somewhat of a co-parent to Dream," he says while they're sitting in a life-size dollhouse. "You're more than an aunt."

"Probably more than an aunt but just a third parent," Khloé answers. "I'm the third wheel."

"You're like the wheel that makes the car move," Scott responds.

"Dream is one of my babies too, just like all the rest of them," she says as the episode cuts back to a confessional. "I absolutely love being a mom to people."

"I love mothering people," adds Khloé. "I don't know if they like that or not. But it's so in my blood just to be a mom. I wouldn't have it any other way."