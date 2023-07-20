How Khloé Kardashian 'Ended up in a Porta-Potty with a Handful of Hair Extensions' During 2022 People's Choice Awards

"Laughter is the best medicine," the Good American founder joked

By
Liza Esquibias
Liza Esquibias Author Bio Headshot
Liza Esquibias
Liza Esquibias is an Editorial Intern at PEOPLE. She is a rising senior majoring in Journalism at Pepperdine, where she is the editor-in-chief of the school's magazine.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 20, 2023 09:00AM EDT
Kris Jenner and Khloe Kardashian accept the The Reality Show of 2022 award for The Kardashians on stage during the 2022 People's Choice Awards
Photo:

Mark Von Holden/E! Entertainment/NBC via Getty

It’s a good thing Khloé Kardashian has a good sense of humor!

Khloé, 39, headed to the People’s Choice Awards on Thursday’s episode of The Kardashians, and little does she know, the night is about to take an unexpected turn. The reality star explains that she was attending the award show because she was nominated for best reality star and dressed in a long black off-the-shoulder tuxedo pantsuit and styled her hair in a voluptuous coif.

“I’m super grateful, but for this one in particular, just getting nominated means so much because it’s been — you know I’ve had a little tough year,” she tells the cameras.

Khloe Kardashian

 Frank Micelotta/Shutterstock

Shortly after arriving at the venue, Khloé and long-time friend Malika Haqq stood off to the side to adjust the Good American founder’s dress.

“Did we fall apart?” mom Kris Jenner asks her daughter jokingly. “Not yet — wait until midnight,” Khloé unknowingly foreshadows. 

Khloé’s zipper actually did pop, but she was sewn into her outfit and thought the problem to be solved. The only caveat — she could not have “a droplet of water” because she explains she “would have to be cut out of my clothes” to use the restroom.

Things keep getting worse for the youngest Kardashian sister, because her hair extension falls onto her face after “someone hugged me,” prompting her team to make another fix to her look.

“This whole night is such a disaster,” she says.

Kris Jenner and Khloe Kardashian accept the The Reality Show of 2022 award for The Kardashians on stage during the 2022 People's Choice Awards

Chris Polk/E! Entertainment/NBC via Getty

When The Kardashians win best reality show, Kris — who is sitting in the audience — notices that “Khloé’s nowhere to be found,” as cameras show her rushing from backstage to accept the award. As she makes her way to the stage, it is announced that Khloé also won reality star of 2022. 

“When I get to the stage, I’m panting like a dog,” she says. “This is live TV, it’s mortifying.”

Once she takes the award from her mom, who accepted it on Khloé’s behalf, she announces to the audience that she was “trying to fix my hair.” She then heads out to find a restroom.

180913_Becca_BFF_Khloe_Malika_Sunset_045_i copy
Becca

“Those things only happen to Khloé though — only Khloé,” Malika says before Khloe exits a Porta-Potty with her extensions in hand.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. 

“I try to show that life isn’t always pretty at times and laughter is the best medicine,” she admits. “And I also ended up in a Porta-Potty with a handful of hair extensions.”

She adds: “I didn’t even get the award, they mail it to me later.”

As the car drives off, Khloé takes a deep breath as she exclaims, “What a whirlwind!”

Related Articles
Kylie Jenner, Instagram
Kylie Jenner Shares Selfie from the Night of Her Public Reunion with Jordyn Woods
kayne west, kim kardashian, pete davidson
Kim Kardashian Regrets 'Fast' Pete Davidson Romance, Admits She Didn't 'Deal and Heal' After Kanye West Split
Khloe Kardashian Corset and Sweatpants TikTok
Khloé Kardashian Just Threw It Back to the Early Aughts with This Corset and Sweatpants Look
Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson
Khloé Kardashian Opens Up About Harrowing Phone Call When Tristan Thompson's Mom Died: 'He Was Screaming'
Naomi Watts and her dog
Naomi Watts and Her Dog Izzy Twin in 'Matching Necklaces' in Adorable New Photo
Kim Kardashian, Kanye West
Kim Kardashian 'Would Never Take Back' Her Struggles with Ex Kanye West — and Is Finally 'at Peace'
KhloÃ© Kardashian attends the SHEIN X 100K Challenge 2021
Khloé Kardashian Named Her Camel Toe 'Little Kamille' amid Media Attention While She Was 'Chubbier'
Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian Goes Makeup Free and Bares Her Butt in the Latest SKIMS Ad
Kylie Jenner Mugler H&M Los Angeles Celebration,
Kylie Jenner Denies Getting Surgery on Her ‘Whole Face’ and Being an ‘Insecure Child’: ‘I Always Loved Myself’
Selena Gomez blonde hair
Selena Gomez Just Teased a Major Blonde Hair Reveal on Instagram
Emily Ratajkowski debuts new red hair
Emily Ratajkowski Shows Off Chic New Hair Color on Instagram: ‘Gone Red’
Jenna Bush Hager
Jenna Bush Hager Recalls Going to Nude Beach in Spain When She Was 18: ‘I’ll Just Say, Bring Extra Sunscreen’
Lionel Richie Cologne
Lionel Richie Launches His Easy Like Sunday Morning Fragrance — and Shares His Easy Sunday Routine (Exclusive)
Kim Kardashian in a bikini
Kim Kardashian Wears Snakeskin-Print Bottoms in Latest Bikini Snaps: 'Risk and You Shall Receive'
Julia Fox
Julia Fox Claps Back at 'Haters That Said I Lost My Ass'
Olivia Munn Haircut.
Olivia Munn Reveals Her First Haircut Since Giving Birth to Baby Malcolm in 2021