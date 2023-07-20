How Khloé Kardashian 'Ended up in a Porta-Potty with a Handful of Hair Extensions' During 2022 People's Choice Awards

It’s a good thing Khloé Kardashian has a good sense of humor!

Khloé, 39, headed to the People’s Choice Awards on Thursday’s episode of The Kardashians, and little does she know, the night is about to take an unexpected turn. The reality star explains that she was attending the award show because she was nominated for best reality star and dressed in a long black off-the-shoulder tuxedo pantsuit and styled her hair in a voluptuous coif.

“I’m super grateful, but for this one in particular, just getting nominated means so much because it’s been — you know I’ve had a little tough year,” she tells the cameras.

Frank Micelotta/Shutterstock

Shortly after arriving at the venue, Khloé and long-time friend Malika Haqq stood off to the side to adjust the Good American founder’s dress.

“Did we fall apart?” mom Kris Jenner asks her daughter jokingly. “Not yet — wait until midnight,” Khloé unknowingly foreshadows.

Khloé’s zipper actually did pop, but she was sewn into her outfit and thought the problem to be solved. The only caveat — she could not have “a droplet of water” because she explains she “would have to be cut out of my clothes” to use the restroom.

Things keep getting worse for the youngest Kardashian sister, because her hair extension falls onto her face after “someone hugged me,” prompting her team to make another fix to her look.

“This whole night is such a disaster,” she says.

Chris Polk/E! Entertainment/NBC via Getty

When The Kardashians win best reality show, Kris — who is sitting in the audience — notices that “Khloé’s nowhere to be found,” as cameras show her rushing from backstage to accept the award. As she makes her way to the stage, it is announced that Khloé also won reality star of 2022.

“When I get to the stage, I’m panting like a dog,” she says. “This is live TV, it’s mortifying.”

Once she takes the award from her mom, who accepted it on Khloé’s behalf, she announces to the audience that she was “trying to fix my hair.” She then heads out to find a restroom.

Becca

“Those things only happen to Khloé though — only Khloé,” Malika says before Khloe exits a Porta-Potty with her extensions in hand.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

“I try to show that life isn’t always pretty at times and laughter is the best medicine,” she admits. “And I also ended up in a Porta-Potty with a handful of hair extensions.”

She adds: “I didn’t even get the award, they mail it to me later.”

As the car drives off, Khloé takes a deep breath as she exclaims, “What a whirlwind!”