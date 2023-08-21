Khloé Kardashian's 12-Month-Old Son Tatum Snuggles with Sister True in New Photos

The Good American founder shares her two kids with ex Tristan Thompson

By Hannah Sacks
Published on August 21, 2023 02:17PM EDT
khloe kardashian posts tatum crawling
Photo:

Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

Khloé Kardashian's son Tatum has places to be!

In videos posted to her Instagram Story on Sunday, the Good American founder, 39, watched as her son Tatum, 12 months, crawled all over a trampoline and a patch of grass. Wearing a matching gray T-shirt and shorts, Tatum stood up and held something up for his mother to see.

Kardashian also shared a sweet snap of her daughter True, 5, snuggling with Tatum as he crawled on the trampoline.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. 

khloe kardashian posts tatum crawling

Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

Kardashian shares her two kids with ex Tristan Thompson.

In May, the mom of two shared the first photo of Tatum since revealing her son's name in the season 3 premiere of The Kardashians. The photo showed True helping Tatum stand up as he held the bars of a railing.

Tatum wore a light gray onesie and looked up at his sister, then crouched down next to her.

khloe kardashian posts tatum crawling

Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

Later in the summer, Kardashian celebrated her son's 1st birthday, posting several photos from the celebration to her Instagram. In one, Tatum and True posed with their mom as they played on picnic mats on the grass.

In other photos, the birthday boy spent time with his guests, including big cousins Dream, 6, and North, 10.

“We are here at little...the hunk’s birthday,” Kardashian said as she held baby Tatum in a clip shared on her Instagram Story.

Related Articles
Kris Khloe Kylie Make Pasta
Kylie Jenner Makes Homemade Pasta with Mom Kris and Sister Khloé Kardashian
Lea Michelle Zandy Reich son Ever
Lea Michele Celebrates 3rd Birthday of Son Ever Months After Health Scare: ‘Love You So Much’
Khloe Kardashian Posts Sweet Cuddles Between Daughter True Thompson and Son Tatum
Khloé Kardashian Posts Sweet Cuddles Between Daughter True Thompson and Son Tatum on Trampoline
Khloe Kardashian and Daughter True Thompson Have Sweet Mother-Daughter Moment in Field of Sunflowers
Khloé Kardashian and Daughter True Thompson Have Sweet Mommy-Daughter Moment in Field of Sunflowers
hilarie burton and son
Hilarie Burton Goes on 'Solo Trip' with Son Augustus: 'Take These Dates Any Time I Can Get Em'
Khadijah Haqq Announces Split from Former NFL Player Bobby McCray After 13 Years of Marriage
Khadijah Haqq Announces Split from Former NFL Player Bobby McCray After 13 Years of Marriage
Bindi Irwin family photo at the zoo
Bindi Irwin's Daughter Grace Plays Stylist in Sweet Family Photo: Making Sure We 'Look Our Best'
John mulaney and malcolm laughing
John Mulaney Laughs with Son Malcolm, Reveals He 'Used to Spin Out' Until Becoming a Father
Kourtney Kardashian instagram throwback blond hair 08 17 23
Kourtney Kardashian Rocks Blonde Hair and Pink ‘Barker Barbie’ Minidress
Johnny Depp (L) and Girlfriend Vanessa Paradis attend the 61st Annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 25, 2004 in Beverly Hills, California
All About Lily-Rose Depp’s Parents, Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis
khloe and true match in dresses
Khloé Kardashian and Daughter True Twin in Matching Dolce & Gabbana Dresses on Italian Vacation
Khloe Kardashian Is the Epitome of La Dolce Vita in Her Tomato Girl Summer Dress
Khloé Kardashian Is the Epitome of La Dolce Vita in Her Tomato Girl Summer Dress
Idina Menzel and Walker Nathaniel Diggs attend a basketball game between the Los Angeles Clippers and the Charlotte Hornets at Staples Center on October 28, 2019 in Los Angeles, California
Idina Menzel Says Her 13-Year-Old Son Walker Gives Her the 'Stink Eye' When She Sings in the Car
Kelly Clarkson and River Rose Blackstock attend the 2022 People's Choice Awards
Kelly Clarkson's Deluxe Version of 'Chemistry' Will Feature a Cameo from Daughter River Rose
blac chyna coparenting
Blac Chyna Opens Up About Her Co-Parenting Relationships with Exes Rob Kardashian and Tyga
kimora lee simmons daughter 21st
Kimora Lee Simmons Celebrates Her 'Baby Girl' Aoki Lee as She Turns 21: 'So Super Proud of You'