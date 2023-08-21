Khloé Kardashian's son Tatum has places to be!

In videos posted to her Instagram Story on Sunday, the Good American founder, 39, watched as her son Tatum, 12 months, crawled all over a trampoline and a patch of grass. Wearing a matching gray T-shirt and shorts, Tatum stood up and held something up for his mother to see.

Kardashian also shared a sweet snap of her daughter True, 5, snuggling with Tatum as he crawled on the trampoline.

Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

Kardashian shares her two kids with ex Tristan Thompson.

In May, the mom of two shared the first photo of Tatum since revealing her son's name in the season 3 premiere of The Kardashians. The photo showed True helping Tatum stand up as he held the bars of a railing.

Tatum wore a light gray onesie and looked up at his sister, then crouched down next to her.

Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

Later in the summer, Kardashian celebrated her son's 1st birthday, posting several photos from the celebration to her Instagram. In one, Tatum and True posed with their mom as they played on picnic mats on the grass.

In other photos, the birthday boy spent time with his guests, including big cousins Dream, 6, and North, 10.

“We are here at little...the hunk’s birthday,” Kardashian said as she held baby Tatum in a clip shared on her Instagram Story.