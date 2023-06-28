Khalid's Mom Shares New Details About His Accident, Says Car Was Struck After Pulling to Side for Overheating

The "Young Dumb & Broke" singer was unable to open for Ed Sheeran's show last weekend as he recovered from the crash

Published on June 28, 2023 04:15PM EDT
Khalid attends the 2018 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater
Khalid attends the 2018 American Music Awards. Photo:

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Khalid's family has shared more details about his recent car accident.

The singer's mother, Linda Wolfe, spoke with ABC-7 earlier this week about what happened, as well as his recovery.

The 25-year-old singer, who is from El Paso, Texas, pulled over when his car began overheating, Wolfe told the local news outlet. Then, he moved into the passenger seat of the stationary vehicle and was hit by a passing car.

Khalid suffered minor injuries in the crash and is now taking time away from the stage to recover, Wolfe told ABC-7.

Ed Sheeran was the first to share news of Khalid's accident. The "Young Dumb & Broke" singer is one of the opening acts supporting Sheeran on his + - = ÷ x ("Mathematics") Tour.

The British singer-songwriter, 32, posted to his Instagram Story on June 23 to let fans know Khalid would not be taking the stage at his Landover, Maryland show on June 25 as planned.

Instead of scrambling to find a new opening act or pushing back the concert's start time, however, Sheeran took matters into his own hands.

Ed Sheeran and Khalid attend the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards
Ed Sheeran and Khalid pose together at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards.

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Fans at the four-time Grammy winner's show got a double dose of the singer when he decided to be his own opening act. Taking the stage earlier than anticipated, Sheeran performed a half-hour-long acoustic set of songs from his new album, - (Subtract), including "Sycamore," a particularly emotional track about his wife's cancer diagnosis.

To keep fans arriving throughout the set up to date, Sheeran shared the news of Khalid's accident several times, and wished him a speedy recovery.

In a fan-captured video, the star told the crowd, "I just want to say, before I introduce this next song, that I really hope Khalid gets well soon and that he'll be joining us in Boston."

"He is recovering, and we wish him the best," the "Shape of You" singer said in another fan-recorded video of the opening set.

"And I’m going to say this after every song because if people don't know who was going to be the opening act today, people are going to be walking in being like, 'This show isn't what I thought it was,'" he joked. "'I thought there would be more fireworks.'"

Sheeran shared more well-wishes for the Free Spirit musician in an Instagram post after the FedEx Field show.

"DC, I was my own opening act this weekend and it was so fun to do," he wrote in the caption. "Hope @thegr8khalid is recovering and is okay. What a gig, shout out to mini me too ! See ya in Boston guyz x."

Khalid has not shared any updates himself about the accident.

