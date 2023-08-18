Khadijah Haqq Announces Split from Former NFL Player Bobby McCray After 13 Years of Marriage

Khadijah Haqq and Bobby McCray have decided to end their marriage.

The Sky High actress, who is also best friends with Khloé Kardashian, announced her separation from the former NFL player on Instagram Friday. In her statement, Haqq wrote, "Now more than ever I have been relying on prayer."

"Family is so important to me. Unfortunately, life has brought me to tremendous transition," continued Haqq, 40. "After 13 years of marriage, 16 years together and 4 incredible children, I have come to the intensely difficult conclusion that while Bobby & I have a great deal of love for one [another], it's best we move forward separately."

Khadijah Haqq/Instagram

Haqq noted that she "did not come to this decision lightly."

"For the most part, I have kept my relationship private for the benefit of our family," she added. "I share this not because I believe it's newsworthy ~ But so that we go about our lives with honesty and to begin the journey of co-parenting. I'm so grateful for my incredible support system!"

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

McCray, 42, has not yet addressed the breakup publicly.

Haqq and McCray met in a nightclub and tied the knot in July 2010 at Vibiana in downtown Los Angeles. They share children Christian Louis, 12, Celine Amelia, 9, and Kapri Naomi, 2. (The retired athlete also has son Bobby Louis McCray II from a previous relationship.)

Khadijah Haqq/Instagram

Haqq once opened up about what attracted her to McCray — even though she initially attempted to set him with her friends before pursuing him herself.

"I was very attracted to his stature and the fact that he's this 6'7" at the time, 260 [lbs.], large, Black, adorable man," she said on Kin's Side By Side series in 2019. "And he would put on tights every Sunday and cleats and crack quarterbacks for a living. I thought that was amazing."

She added, "Nobody loved seeing him on turf as much as I did. The most joyous time of my life was watching my husband be the QB killer."

Haqq also said it was "not my plan" to ever "fall in love and get married," but McCray changed her perspective.

