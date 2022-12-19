Read on for our favorite makeup products from Kevyn Aucoin Beauty, the brand that celebrates beauty in every iteration, face, and person.

The philosophy of this brand is rooted in inclusivity and high quality products which aim to highlight the beauty of natural features. “[The brand] has paved the way for innovative, award-winning products, high-performance formulas, and textures,” says Lacenera, adding that Aucoin was a "rule breaker" in the industry. "[He] had a humble beginning with a lot of adversities, but his passion for makeup prevailed."

The makeup artist expresses his vision in his 1994 book, Making Faces, writing that makeup should expand our perception of what’s beautiful. Many of the products at Kevyn Aucoin Beauty allow an individual to play with different looks and experiment to find their perfect version of beauty.

“Our founder Kevyn, one of the most iconic makeup artists of all time, believed that every woman is beautiful within, and makeup was simply his tool for helping her discover that beauty,” Kevyn Aucoin Beauty vice president of Sales & Marketing Jennifer Lacenera tells PEOPLE. “He unfortunately passed, but his legacy is long-lasting.”

Founded in 2000, Kevyn Aucoin Beauty is a long-celebrated brand, beloved by celebrities like Whitney Houston, Madonna, and Janet Jackson, to name a few. Its namesake, Kevyn Aucoin, was known for his innovative facial contouring techniques, many of which were inspired by the stage makeup of drag culture.

Kevyn Aucoin The Contour Eyeshadow Palette Kevyn Aucoin View On Bluemercury.com View On Kevynaucoinbeauty.com As a versatile makeup designed to fit your life, this customizable contour eyeshadow palette (with four different palette options) has all the classic tones with a few gems thrown in. PEOPLE commerce writer Madison Yauger has tried the light and medium deep palettes. She’s found both to have highly pigmented shades great for mixing and matching, and the packaging to be super portable. Plus, you can move around the shades in the magnetic eyeshadow pans. “The top row of light-absorbing shades is perfect for basing the eye and creating depth,” Kevyn Aucoin Beauty director of artistry & education and makeup artist Nick Lujan tells PEOPLE. “The bottom row of light reflective shades are there to enhance the eyes and make them stand out.” The eyeshadow palettes are also vegan and fragrance-free, so you don’t have to worry about any negative additives like Talc. Price at time of publish: $36 Shades: 6 per palette | Vegan: Yes Expert Tip: "You can apply shadows with a lightly damp brush to enhance color payoff and for precision when lining the eyes or filling in the brows” —Nick Lujan, director of artistry & education at Kevyn Aucoin Beauty

Kevyn Aucoin The Sensual Skin Enhancer 4.7 Kevyn Aucoin View On Amazon View On Bluemercury.com View On Kevynaucoinbeauty.com In the spirit of Kevyn Aucoin’s legacy, this product rallies around your natural beauty. “Sensual Skin Enhancer is a waterproof, multi-use, flexible-coverage concentrate that can be applied full coverage or sheer,” says Lujan. It enhances your natural features rather than hiding them, and can be used as foundation, concealer, corrector, highlight, contour, and tattoo cover, according to Lujan.

It really does elevate your skin to create more smoothness, even out your complexion, and create a natural and radiant finish. With ingredients like jojoba oil, honey, and vitamin E, it’s extremely hydrating and will nourish your skin while you wear it. Price at time of publish: $38.95 Size: 0.3 fl. oz./10g | Shades: 16 | Waterproof: Yes | Fragrance: No

Kevyn Aucoin The Volume Mascara 4.1 Kevyn Aucoin View On Amazon View On Nordstrom View On Bloomingdales While Kevyn Aucoin Beauty has several lash-enhancing mascaras, the volume mascara really brings the umph. “Volume Mascara has the perfect sized brush for detailing and styling lashes” Lujan says. “The brush is perfect for smaller eye shapes, hooded lids, and applying mascara to the bottom lashes and hard-to-reach lashes.”

Tubing mascara basically works via special polymers that wrap around the lash (hence the “tube” nickname) rather than painting the lash. It adds volume and longevity, and reduces the risk of flaking or smudging. It’s also infused with jojoba oils and squalane to help keep your lashes from drying out. And you don’t have to spend five minutes wiping it off with makeup remover — it comes off with warm water for a hassle-free clean. Price at time of publish: $30.95 Size: 0.18 oz./5g | Shades: 1 | Type: Tubing The 15 Best Mascaras of 2022, Tested and Reviewed

Kevyn Aucoin The Eyelash Curler Sephora View On Amazon View On Nordstrom View On Bluemercury.com Sometimes your lashes just need a little help reaching their full potential, and a good eyelash curler can make all the difference. “Curling your lashes creates an awake, bright look to your eyes,” explains Lujan, noting that this tool fits many eye shapes.

Yauger has also used this lash curler for six months and loves how gentle it is on the lashes. It clamps down firmly to curl the lashes into a more defined shape, but the silicone cushion adds a soft zone so it doesn’t pull them or accidentally pinch the sensitive skin around the lashes. The shape of this curler is also super easy to grip, and the stainless steel material is durable, so it should last a while. Price at time of publish: $24 Material: Stainless steel, silicone cushion pad | Colors: 1 Expert Tip: “In his book, Making Faces, Kevyn mentions [that] for the perfect lash, curl the root of the lash first, then walk the curler out halfway and crimp again.” —Nick Lujan, director of artistry & education at Kevyn Aucoin Beauty

Kevyn Aucoin Unforgettable Lip Definer Kevyn Aucoin View On Amazon View On Kevynaucoinbeauty.com View On Neiman Marcus The brand founder had a unique but effective philosophy when it came to lip liner. “Kevyn believed that your lip pencil should match your natural lip color so you can overdraw or perfect the lip shape in a natural way, no matter the lip color you choose to finish the look,” says Lujan. With six shades to match the majority of lip tones, this liner creates a full lip shape without applying a bright pink or red shade outside your natural lip line.

“This is the last lip liner you will ever need,” says Lujan. “Once you find your perfect shade, you will never want to take it off. You can wear it on its own or as a base to any lipstick color.” With a dual-ended brush on one side and liner on the other, you can apply the liner and then blend it using the brush for a more seamless finish. Price at time of publish: $26.95 Shades: 6 | Water-resistant: Yes | Features: Includes brush

Kevyn Aucoin Beauty Unforgettable Lipstick View On Amazon View On Nordstrom View On Walmart After lining your lips, you’re ready for color, and the unforgettable lipstick comes in 18 wearable shades that range in texture from matte to satin to shine, says Lujan. One shade in particular comes with a nostalgic history. “The most famous shade “Thelmadora,” is a Kevyn original shade named after his adopted parents Thelma and Isidore,” Lujan explains. “This is a modern take on Kevyn’s original lip color.”

This highly-pigmented lipstick is buildable with ingredients like hyaluronic acid to help plump and hydrate your lips for a fuller pout. The tube design is intentionally thin, making it accessible to both expert makeup artists and those just starting out. “Unforgettable Lipstick packaging is designed for precision application, with a slim design that is perfect on set, or on the go,” Lujan says. So no matter where the day takes you, this lipstick has you covered. Price at time of publish: $30 Size: 0.07 oz./2g | Shades: 18 | Type: Shine, Matte, Cream

Kevyn Aucoin Beauty Glass Glow Face and Body Gloss Nordstrom View On Amazon View On Nordstrom View On Bluemercury.com If you want a natural summertime glow year-round, consider this face and body gloss. “Glass Glow Face is a multi-use highlighter for all skin tones and types,” says Lujan. “A little goes a long way and can be used on clean skin or to finish a makeup look.” Made with passionfruit oil and marula oil, this gloss will give your skin a refreshed and healthy shimmer while boosting hydration.

It comes in six shades to match various skin tones and add a glow to different parts of the face and body. For instance, you could use the prism rose shade like a glowy cream blush, the spectrum bronze shade as a contour, or the crystal clear shade as a normal highlight. You can also mix them into your other products for easy application. Price at time of publish: $32 Size: 1 fl. oz./30mL | Shades: 6

Kevyn Aucoin Precision Brow Pencil Kevyn Aucoin View On Amazon View On Nordstrom View On Kevynaucoinbeauty.com A solid brow pencil can add dimension and shape to your brows, and Kevyn Aucoin has the perfect tool for the job. The Precision Brow Pencil comes in a thin applicator perfect for gripping, with a thin tip for extra precision. “The tip of the pencil is so fine that you can sketch with hair-like strokes for a natural look,” Lujan says. With three shades available — blonde, brunette, and dark brunette — this eyebrow pencil can fill in many types of brows. If you prefer a slightly more structured look, you can build up the color and fill in more gaps for a wider arch. Plus, Lujan points out there’s a brush on the back of the pencil which can help you style the hairs before and after applying the color. Price at time of publish: $28 Shades: 3 | Features: Brush included The 5 Best Brow Pencils of 2022, Tested & Reviewed

Kevyn Aucoin Loose Setting Powder Kevyn Aucoin View On Amazon View On Bluemercury.com View On Kevynaucoinbeauty.com A setting powder can help secure your well-placed makeup, locking it in so it doesn’t smudge or shift throughout the day. “In addition to setting makeup, Loose Setting Powder also has refinishing benefits,” says Lujan. “Applying a veil of loose powder will help to reduce/blur the appearance of pores, fine lines, and texture of the skin.”

Though it only comes in one shade, this powder is designed to work for most skin types and tones. And even if you prefer a more dewy look, powder can be placed strategically around the face to prevent shine in some places while still letting your highlight or gloss show through. The packaging is also safe for travel because it has an internal closure system to keep powder from getting all over your bag. Price at time of publish: $42 Size: 0.42 oz./ 12g | Shades: 1

Kevyn Aucoin Sensual Skin Primer Nordstrom View On Amazon View On Nordstrom View On Bluemercury.com When you’re preparing your skin for makeup, you want to set it up for the best possible application — and that means hydration. “Sensual Skin Primer is a hydrating, oil-free primer,” says Lujan. There aren’t shades of this primer because it’s colorless and designed for any skin tone.

Made with moisturizing ingredients like squalane, aloe vera gel, and hyaluronic acid, this primer will absorb into your skin and create a supple foundation to apply your makeup on. This will help your makeup last longer and have a smoother finish once applied. It can also help prep your eyelids for shadow or your lips for that fierce liner/lipstick combo (just use a smaller amount in those areas). Price at time of publish: $44 Size: 1 fl. oz./30mL | Shades: 1 The 10 Best Face Primers of 2022, Tested and Reviewed

Kevyn Aucoin Sculpting Contour Powder Nordstrom View On Nordstrom View On Bluemercury.com View On Kevynaucoinbeauty.com Since contouring was a huge part of the brand’s origins, Lujan calls the sculpting contour powder “an industry staple" for creating dimension and highlighting your facial structure. The idea was born from Kevyn looking for “the perfect shades of pigments to mimic the natural colors seen in the shadows of the face,” Lujan explains.

This is a product where you should start light and build up the color. “Use The Sculpting Powder to mimic the shadows and enhance them so that no matter the lighting scenario, bone structures stand out,” says Lujan. There are three different shades to choose from (depending on your skin tone and the level of contour you want), and each one has a matte finish, which Lujan says absorbs light to help the overall contour. Price at time of publish: $44 Size: 0.14 oz./4g | Shades: 3