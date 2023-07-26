Kevin Spacey Found Not Guilty in U.K. Sexual Assault Trial

A verdict has been handed down in the U.K.-based sexual assault trial against Kevin Spacey.

On Wednesday, the House of Cards alum was found not guilty of nine counts of alleged sexual assault in London's Southwark Crown Court. Other initial charges were struck out, according to BBC News.

According to the outlet, Spacey — who turned 64 today — cried as the verdicts were read out after over 12 hours of deliberations by the jury.

Spacey spent the last month on trial for the charges of alleged sexual assault, including but not limited to allegedly groping and forcing penetrative sex on four men in London between 2001 and 2013. He initially faced 12 charges of sexual assault.



Speaking outside court following the verdict, a visibly relieved Spacey said he was “humbled” by the jury's verdict.

Kevin Spacey gave evidence during his trial at London's Southwark Crown Court. Alamy

“I imagine that many of you can understand that there is a lot for me to process after what has happened today but I would like to say that I’m enormously grateful to the jury for having taken the time to examine all of the evidence and all of the facts carefully before they reached their decision and I am humbled by the outcome today,” he said in a statement.

“I also want to thank the staff inside this courthouse, the security and all those who took care of us every single day, my legal team, Evan Lowenstein and Lucy for being here every day.”

Spacey adamantly denied all allegations ahead of the trial and pleaded not guilty to all 12 counts against him. "While I am disappointed with [the Crown Prosecution Service’s] decision to move forward, I will voluntarily appear in the U.K. as soon as can be arranged and defend myself against these charges, which I am confident will prove my innocence," Spacey said on Good Morning America when the charges were announced publicly.

The trial began on June 30. On July 13, Spacey took to the witness box for the first time and said he was “crushed” by the allegations made by one of the complainants. “I never thought the [name of man] I knew over 20 years later would stab me in the back," he said.

Spacey had denied all of the 12 charges against him. Shutterstock

The complainant alleged on one occasion that Spacey grabbed his crotch so hard while he was driving him to an industry party in the early 2000s that he almost drove off the road, according to BBC News.

Denying the incident ever happened, however, Spacey said he was “not on a suicide mission” during the time the alleged incident took place, per BBC News. He denied ever assaulting the complainant and told the jury that touching him was “in my mind romantic.”

Elton John and his husband David Furnish also testified during the trial and were questioned about the claim, which the complainant alleges happened as he drove Spacey to the "White Tie and Tiara Ball" at John's Windsor house in 2004 or 2005, according to the Associated Press.



The "Candle in the Wind" songwriter, 76, said that Spacey had arrived at the charity ball, which raised funds for the Elton John AIDS Foundation, via private jet and he had stayed over at his home following the party. He also confirmed Spacey bought a Mini Cooper during an auction at the ball and stored it at his home. According to The Guardian, John was asked if he remembered Spacey coming to collect the Mini Cooper to which he responded, “I can’t remember him coming down after that, no.”

Furnish, 60, said Spacey had only attended the ball once — which Spacey himself testified happened in 2001, according to AP.



The possibility of the actor attending the ball on more than one occasion has formed part of the evidence at the trial, per The Guardian.

James Veysey/Shutterstock; Karwai Tang/WireImage

Spacey was also asked about allegations made by another of the complainants, who alleged an incident took place in a West End theater.

According to BBC News, the man alleged that the Hollywood star grabbed his penis “like a cobra coming out and getting hold” and directed a "barrage of vile comments" of a sexual nature toward him.

Speaking in the witness box, Spacey said what the complainant says he did to him was "madness" because "it never happened."

He continued, per BBC News: "I never said any of the things that he claims I said to him, and wouldn’t. And never have to anyone in my life.”

The incident is said to have happened at an event that he was asked to get involved in by his “dear friend” Dame Judi Dench. "I would do nothing to ever embarrass her, or to embarrass myself in such a way," he told the court.

James Veysey/Shutterstock

During the trial, jurors heard allegations of "aggressive" crotch grabs by three men, while one of them also alleged the actor kissed his neck and told him to “be cool” while at a property where Spacey was staying. A fourth complainant accused Spacey of having drugged him and performing a sex act on him while he was asleep, according to BBC News.

The alleged victims described Spacey as “slippery," “disgusting” and a "vile sexual predator.”



Dia Dipasupil/Getty; Jason Merritt/Getty

This wasn’t Spacey’s first trial for alleged sexual assault. The actor faced a civil suit in a U.S. court when he was accused of molesting actor Anthony Rapp in 1986.

Rapp’s allegation stated Spacey forced himself on the then-14-year-old at a party and pinned him to a bed. However, the jury did not find adequate evidence to prove that Spacey had molested Rapp, now 51.

Spacey was found not liable for battery by a jury in October 2022.

During his trial in London, Spacey said his "world exploded" when allegations were first brought against him in the U.S. "I lost my reputation, I lost everything in a matter of days," he said. He also said, with some exceptions, that he hasn't been able to work for the last five to six years.

Rapp was the first to bring allegations against Spacey during the #MeToo movement. Spacey responded with a tweet in which he officially came out as a gay man.

“I honestly do not remember the encounter, it would have been over 30 years ago. But if I did behave as he describes, I owe him the sincerest apology for what would have been deeply inappropriate drunken behavior,” he began. “As those closest to me know, in my life, I have had relationships with both men and women. I have loved and had romantic relationships with men throughout my life, and I choose now to live as a gay man. I want to deal with this honestly and openly and that starts with examining my own behavior."

