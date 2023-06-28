Kevin Spacey’s sexual assault trial in the U.K. has been delayed.

On Wednesday, the 63-year-old actor arrived at Southwark Crown Court in London to hear that the start date had been pushed back until Friday.

Spacey appeared calm as he arrived in a dark blue suit, light blue shirt and pink tie after pulling up in a black taxi. He waved to the waiting photographers and cameras as he entered the court building flanked by a small group of people.

The House of Cards alum is facing 12 charges of sexual assault involving four men from 2001 to 2013, per The Guardian.



According to NBC News, Judge Mark Wall was told that Spacey's defense attorney Patrick Gibbs had an ongoing case that won’t be finished until Thursday and ruled the trial will now begin on Friday, with the first evidence being heard on Monday.



Kevin Spacey arrives at the Southwark Crown Court in London. Wiktor Szymanowicz/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

NBC News added that Spacey entered the courtroom at 10.31 a.m. local time. After the judge came in, he rose to confirm his full name as "Kevin Spacey Fowler."

The trial is now expected to last more than four weeks and will have alternate jurors due to the foreseen extension. Earlier this month, Spacey appeared virtually for a pre-trial hearing where a judge confirmed the expected length of the trial was four weeks, reported the Evening Standard.

Spacey will continue to be granted unconditional bail, reported NBC News.



Kevin Spacey arrives at the Southwark Crown Court in London. Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

The two-time Oscar winner previously denied all the charges — pleading “not guilty” to seven counts in January and the remaining counts in July 2022.

The U.K.'s Crown Prosecution Service (CPS), which handles all public prosecutions in England and Wales, announced the additional seven charges in November, which allegedly relate to one "adult male."

"The CPS has authorized additional criminal charges against Kevin Spacey, 63, for a number of sexual assaults against one man between 2001 and 2004," a CPS statement read at the time.



Kevin Spacey during a previous court appearance in London. Karwai Tang/WireImage

"The CPS has also authorized one charge of causing a person to engage in sexual activity without consent," it continued. "The authority to charge follows a review of the evidence gathered by the Metropolitan Police in its investigation."

At the time of the announcement, Spacey already had five U.K. charges of sexual assault against him — for the alleged assaults of three men in 2005 and 2013 — which he denied in a July court appearance.

"I very much appreciate the Crown Prosecution Service's statement in which they carefully reminded the media and the public that I am entitled to a fair trial, and innocent until proven otherwise," Spacey said in a statement to Good Morning America.



"While I am disappointed with their decision to move forward, I will voluntarily appear in the U.K. as soon as can be arranged and defend myself against these charges, which I am confident will prove my innocence," he continued.

Spacey first faced sexual assault allegations in 2017. The first came from Anthony Rapp, now 51, who accused the actor of making sexual advances toward him when he was 14 years old.

After Rapp's claim, Spacey apologized for "what would have been deeply inappropriate drunken behavior," and also came out as gay.

In October, a New York City jury cited insufficient evidence when it found Spacey not liable for battery in connection to Rapp's claims.

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, please contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673) or go to rainn.org.